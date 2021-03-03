Daily Bulletin
Walla Walla’s Lemma on D3baseball.com team of week with PLU
TACOMA — D3baseball.com published its first Team of the Week of the 2021 season, with Pacific Lutheran University outfielder Connor Lemma among the 13 student-athletes from around the nation to be honored.
The junior outfielder from Walla Walla hit .588 over the weekend in the Lutes’ (2-2) season-opening series at Linfield University.
Lemma was 10-for-17 at the plate with four RBIs and three runs scored.
His weekend included a 5-for-6 outing in Friday’s season opener, racking up his first career home run in a 14-4 rout of the Wildcats.
In addition to his exploits at the plate, Lemma finished the weekend with six putouts and no errors in the field.
Cleveland Indians say no one covered for pitching coach
CLEVELAND — Responding to claims the team protected Mickey Callaway, Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for the former pitching coach who’s under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.
Callaway is currently suspended as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, pending the MLB inquiry.
The Athletic reported Tuesday that 12 current and former Indians employees came forward in the last month to say Callaway’s actions were so obvious inside the team that “it would have been difficult for top officials to not be aware of his behavior.”
NBA close to deal for players with two-way contracts
MIAMI — The NBA has moved closer to a deal where players on two-way contracts would be eligible to appear on the active roster for as many games as their teams would like this season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
The proposal to lift what was a 50-game limit on the active roster for two-way players got overwhelming support Tuesday and is likely to be passed by the NBA’s board of governors, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because that final approval is pending. The approval is expected later this month.
NBA reveals 15 players taking part in other All-Star events
NEW YORK — The NBA revealed the 15 players who will be taking part in the other on-court events besides the All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Golden State’s Steph Curry, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, the Boston duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — all of them All-Stars — will be the six competitors in the 3-point contest.
All-Stars Luka Doncic of Dallas, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana, Julius Randle of New York, Nikola Vucevic of Orlando, Chris Paul of Phoenix and Portland’s Robert Covington will be the entrants in the skills competition.
The dunk contest will feature first-time participants Anfernee Simons of Portland, Cassius Stanley of Indiana and Obi Toppin of New York.
Vikings release two-time Pro Bowl tight end Rudolph
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.
Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. By terminating his contract with three years remaining, the Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season.
Attorney for 5-year-old injured in Reid crash suffered brain injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.
Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage “that she will endure for the rest of her life,” attorney Tom Porto said in an interview broadcast Tuesday with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Porto said he would be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Reid could receive.
Oilers forward Chiasson suspended one game for cross-check
NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson has been suspended for one game by the NHL for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey.
The incident occurred at the end of Toronto’s 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night.
Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.
Chiasson will forfeit $18,534 in salary.