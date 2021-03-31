M-F Municipal to host Golf Club Kick-Off tournament on Saturday
MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course is hosting its Golf Club Kick-Off Tournament on Saturday, April 3.
The 4-person scramble has an entry fee of $20 plus greens fees, and players must be a member of M-F Municipal in good standings, which is paid club dues of $50 for WSGA handicap services.
The course will remain open on graduated tee times during the tournament.
There will be a gross and net payout.
Register at the M-F Muni pro shop, or call George Gillette at 541-938-7284.
Hoops official Smith 'alert and stable' after collapsing during game
INDIANAPOLIS — Official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor early in the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and Southern California and had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.
Smith had just set up on the baseline as the Trojans were moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.
He stayed down for about five minutes, and then was able to stand up and move to a nearby stretcher. He was alert and sitting up with his arms crossed as he was taken off the court.
In a statement, NCAA spokesman David Worlock said Smith is “alert and stable,”
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — South Carolina and Stanford will join UConn and Arizona Stanford in the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Zia Cooke scored 16 points and South Carolina used its stifling defense to advance to the Final Four for the third time, shutting down Texas for a 62-34.
Lexie Hull scored 21 points and Stanford reached the Final Four by rallying for a 78-63 victory over Louisville.
Shay resigns after one season as head coach at East Tennessee State
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Jason Shay has resigned after one season as head coach of the men’s basketball team at East Tennessee State.
Athletic director Scott Carter said Shay told him earlier Tuesday of his intention to resign.
Shay spent six seasons with ETSU, his first five as an assistant and one as head coach. He replaced Steve Forbes who left for Wake Forest last year, but Shay said he decided it was in the best interest of himself and his family and also the ETSU program for him to resign.
NCAA President Emmert to meet with players on money rules
NCAA President Mark Emmert is planning to meet this week with a group of basketball players who used a social media campaign at the start of March Madness to protest rules banning college athletes from earning money from their names, images and likenesses.
Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, said Tuesday that Emmert is scheduled to hold a video conference call with Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Rutgers’ Geo Baker on Thursday.
Women's coaches tells NCAA review on gender equity not good enough
SAN ANTONIO — The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association sent a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert saying the external review he proposed to look into potential gender equity issues wasn’t good enough.
In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the WBCA asked for a “Commission on Gender Inequity in College Sports” led by people chosen by both the WBCA and NCAA. The letter was sent last Thursday, the same day Emmert announced they were hiring a law firm to review potential gender equity issues related to how it conducts its men’s and women’s championship events.
PGA Tour to hold canceled RBC Canadian Open in South Carolina
RIDGELAND, S.C. — The PGA Tour is returning to South Carolina for a third time this year, adding an event in the Palmetto State for June to take the spot of the canceled RBC Canadian Open.
The tour announced the addition Tuesday. It means the PGA Tour will play three times in the state in as many months, starting with its regular yearly event the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island in April. The world’s best will play the PGA Championship at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island near Charleston in May.
The latest event will be played at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, some 80 miles southwest of Charleston.
Compiled by U-B staff and from wire services.