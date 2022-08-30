Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club will conduct tryouts for boys and girls in grades 2-8 for the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon-6 p.m. at the Walla Walla High School main gym.
Parent meetings will coincide with the tryouts schedule.
Walla2Hoops AAU Tryout Schedule, at Walla Walla High School
* Grades 2-4 (boys and girls) — noon-1:30 p.m. (also a parent meeting at this time)
* Grades 5-6 (boys and girls) — 2-3:30 p.m. (also a parent meeting at this time)
* Grades 7-8 (boys and girls) — 4-6 p.m. (also a parent meeting at this time)
Tryout requirements:
* Have a current AAU number — https://aausports.org/Join-AAU
* Be registered with Walla2Hoops on SportsEngine — https://w2hoops.sportngin.com/register/form/554894636
* Cost for an AAU number is $14 per player and needs to be renewed annually
* There is no cost to register with W2Hoops on SportsEngine to tryout; club fees will be billed once teams are formed
* Email with questions or information at walla2hoops@gmail.com.
The 2022-2023 AAU basketball season runs from October 2022 to March 2023. The club consist of approximately 21 teams and nearly 200 athletes. Players represent Walla Walla Public Schools, College Place Public Schools, Assumption Catholic School, Touchet School District, Rogers Adventist School, Dayton School District, Pendleton, Waitsburg School District, Weston School District, St. Basil Academy and homeschool students.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 Non-Profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
