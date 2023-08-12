Nothing can take away from what the Tour of Walla Walla cycling event meant to the Walla Walla Valley for more than a quarter century — not even its disappointing end this year.
The 2023 Tour of Walla Walla, which had been scheduled for June 2-4, was cancelled two months ahead of its expected starting date due to a low number of registered participants.
Race directors Michael and Kathryn Austin, who also own Allegro Cyclery in downtown Walla Walla on East Main Street, made the announcement on the event's Facebook page March 29 with the following post:
"Kathryn and I have made the difficult decision to cancel the Tour of Walla Walla, this year and for the future. We were really hoping to make it a '25th year' of this race, but there just are not enough racers that share that sentiment.
"All things change with time, road racing being one of them. Interest is waning on the regional and national level. Fewer younger riders are moving up through the ranks. Gravel riding has become a force in the industry, taking riders away from the road scene. Of course, COVID has played a part in the road racing decline. Many riders are simply not returning to racing.
"We have strived to offer a venue that would provide a setting for competitive road stage racing, and we have! Problem is there are not the numbers nor the enthusiasm from the riders needed to sustain the event. We feed off the enthusiasm; without it, we feel a void."
At its peak, the Tour of Walla Walla would have close to 600 cyclists from around the world each year navigating rural farm roads and city blocks in Southeast Washington over three days.
The final tour, 2022, was comprised of four stages all together adding up to more than 170 miles.
"Just listening to the riders talk about the enjoyment that they got ... that's why we did it," Austin said.
"No one ever earned any money from the race; we did it for the excitement of the sport."
Steve Rapp, who opened Allegro with Austin in 2005, launched the Tour of Walla Walla with him in 1996. He had moved to Walla Walla from Portland with experience in holding similar races over there.
The Tour of Walla Walla started 27 years ago as a one-day event but over time, as it evolved into a premier annual race in the Pacific Northwest, more routes were added to eventually include:
- Wilson Hollow Time Trial (Waitsburg)
- Waitsburg Road Race
- Downtown Criterium (Walla Walla)
- Kellogg Hollow Road Race (Waitsburg)
The Tour of Walla Walla also served as an economic boon bringing hundreds of visitors to the area.
A cap was once needed on the number of participants in different age and gender divisions, according to Austin, and subsequent waiting lists would fill the moment they began accepting registrations.
"We'd have racers here that have been in the Tour de France," Austin said. "We've had racers from Japan, New Zealand — a lot from Canada and all over the US."
But, he added, the more recent races had seen participants take their time to register.
"I tell everyone that I feed off the enthusiasm of the racers, and I didn't feel or sense that enthusiasm this year," Austin said. "Had we had large numbers of riders signed up early on, it would have been different."
The Tour of Walla Walla was a mainstay on regional cycling calendars the last 26 years with two exceptions: 2017 and 2020.
Its 2017 event was called off with only 40 participants registered a month in advance. At least 300 are needed to break even, according to Austion, with the considerable costs that come with holding a stage race.
While the Tour of Walla Walla was headed by a small-town bike shop, making it happen required multiple stage directors, judges and referees not to mention sponsors as well as timing and results managers.
"It was a huge commitment — a yearlong commitment, every year," Austin said.
The other missing link, 2020, of course was the result of the COVID pandemic.
Although the Tour of Walla Walla had been held each of the last two years, challenges remained.
"A huge number of races have been cancelled over the last few years," Austin said. "It's hard. It's harder and harder to find stage races, and one of the reasons is that they're so expensive to put on. I mean, operating budgets are huge for stage races. And fewer riders are licensed with the USA Cycling. That plays into it.
"And it can be very difficult for a lot of people to all of a sudden make that big commitment, especially for stage races because they're expensive. The registration is expensive, and you've got to have several ... especially in in Eastern Washington.
"For people from the West side, it's also an extra night's stay. They have to they have to plan and take an extra day off work, so cost wise it's expensive."
Having been cancelled twice in the last 27 years, 2023 would have officially hit the quarter-century mark if not for the slow influx of registrations.
Last year had only 242 cyclists, according to Austin.
This year's race appeared to be heading down a similar path when the decision was made to pull the plug.
"We really had our hopes up this year," Austin said. "The 25th anniversary. It's pretty cool number in anything: racing, marriage — right? It's kind of a special number, so we were definitely disappointed that the race didn't happen.
"But, you know, 24 years was still a good run."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.