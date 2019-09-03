The top two bull rides of the weekend highlighted Sunday night’s final performance of the Frontier Days Rodeo at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds.

Jordan Speers of Terrebonne, Ore., aboard Bridwel Pro Rodeo’s Catfish Clinger, and Trey Benton III of Huntsville, Texas, astride Brookman Rodeo’s Payment, matched scores of 87.5 to share top billing in the event. They each added $3,587 to their 2019 bank accounts

Benton came into the rodeo as the No. 7-ranked bull rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season-long standings. Spears was unranked among the top 20 bull riders.

Walla Walla’s Derek Kolbaba, taking a break from his Professional Bull Riders season, where he is ranked among the top 10 in the world, also came out the bucking chutes Sunday night. Kolbaba was one of five bull riders to complete his 8-second ride, but his score of 82.5 left him just out of the money.

The 2019 Frontier Days bareback championship was claimed by Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb., and Mason Clements of Draper, Utah, with identical scores of 84.4 points. Shadbolt, who competed Saturday night, and Clements, out Sunday, each won $4,017.

Sam Harper of Paradise Valley, Nevada, and Jake Watson of Hudson Hope, B.C., tied atop the saddle bronc standings. Both cowboys posted 85-point scores during Friday’s opening performance and were never eclipsed as they collected $3,587 each.

Sean Santucci of Prineville, Ore., who bulldogged both of his steers during Tuesday’s slack competition, came away with top money in both the second round and the average. He won $1,869 for finish first in the second go in 4.3 seconds, and his 9.1 time on two head was good for $1,803 in first-place money in the aggregate.

Another Pacific Northwest hand, Jake Pratt of Ellensburg, Wash., won the second go in tie-down roping in a time of 8.5 seconds, which was good for $2,163. But the average went to Ty Harris of Angelo, Texas, who was 18.1 on two head and claimed a $3,245 check.

And in the team roping Chad Masters of Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison of Overbrook, Okla., shared the top spot in the second round and finished first in the average. They each collected a check of $1,164 for their 4.4-second work in the second round and banked $3,472 checks for finish first in the aggregate with a time of 10.6 seconds on two runs.

Garett Chick os Salado, Texas, and Ross Ashford of Lott, Texas, were also clocked in 4.4 seconds in the second go to share top money.

And finally, in women’s barrel racing, Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, raced the figure eight in 17.02 seconds and won $3,682 for finishing first

Frontier Days Rodeo

Weekend Results

At Walla Walla Fairgrounds

BAREBACK RIDING — 1, (tie) Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., and Mason Clements, Draper, Utah, 84.4 points, $4,017 each; 3, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 84, $2,577; 4, (tie) Kash Wilson,, and Orin Larson, Inglis, Manitoba, 81, $1,364 each; 6, (tie) Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, Clint Laye, Cadegon, Alberta, and Zach Hibler, Wheeler, Texas, 80, $606 each.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING — 1, (tie) Sam Harper, Paradise Valley, Nevada, and Jake Watson, Hudson Hope, B.C., 85 points, $3,587 each; 3, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 84, $1,489; 4, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, $1,489; 5, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 82, $948; 6, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 81.5, $677.

BULL RIDING — 1, (tie) Jordan Spears, Terrebonne, Ore., and Trey Benton III, Huntsville, Texas, 87.5, $3,587 each; 3, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 87, $2,301; 4, Daylon Swearingen, Rochelle, Ga., 86.5, $1,489; 5, Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 86, $948; 6, Jordan Hansen, Ponoka, Alberta, 85, $677; 7, (tie) Austin Covington, Omak, Wash, and Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 83, $474 each.

STEER WRESTLING (Second Round) — 1, Sean Santucci, Prineville, Ore., 4.3 seconds, $1,869; 2, Jace Melvin, Bluff Dale, Texas, 4.4, $1,625; 3, Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla., 4.6, $1,381; 4, (tie) Dalton Massey, Hermiston, and Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, Okla., 4.7, $1,016 each; 6, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 4.8, $650; 7 (tie) Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kansas, and Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif., 4.9, $284 each.

STEER WRESTLING (Average) — 1, Sean Santucci, Prineville, Ore., 9.1 seconds on two head, $1,803; 2, Dalton Massey, Hermiston, 9.3, $2,437; 3, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., 9.8, $2,071; 4, Tommy Cook, Coupland, Texas, 10.0, $1,706; 5, Trever Nelson, Durant, Okla., 10.5, $1,340; 6, Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nevada, 10.6; $975; 7, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 10.7, $609; 8, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 10.8, $244.

TEAM ROPING (Second Round) — 1, (tie) Chad masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., and Garett Chick, Salado, Texas, and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 4.4 seconds, $1,164 each roper; 3, (tie) Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., and Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif., and Cody Doescher, Webbers Falls, Okla., 4.7, $1,560 each roper; 5, Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla., and Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, Colo., 4.8, $1,107 each; 6, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, Mont., and Kasper Roy, Mossleigh, Alberta, 4.9, $805 each; 7, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 5.1, $503 each; 8, (tie) Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, and Ryan Motes, Weatherford, Texas, and Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Granbury, Texas, 5.2, $100 each

TEAM ROPING (Average) — 1, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla., 10.6 seconds on two head, $3,472 each; 2, (tie) Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, and Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Alberta, and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 10.8, $2,793 each; 4, Brenten Hall, Stephenville, Texas, and Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 10.9, $2,114; 5, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas, 11.6, $1,661 each; 6, Nick Sartain, Yukon, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 11.8, $1,208 each; 7, Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont., and Clay Futrell, Union Grove, N.C., 11.9, $755 each; 8, Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 12.6, $301.94 each.

TIE-DOWN ROPING (Second Round) — 1, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 8.5 seconds, $2,163; 2, (tie) Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, and Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.9, $1,740 each; 4, (tie) Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, and Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 9.0, $1,176 each; 6, (tie) Brian Garr, Belle Fouche, S.D., and John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 9.1, $611 each; 8, Seth Cooke, Millsap, Texas, 9.2, $188.13.

TIE-DOWN ROPING (AVERAGE) — 1, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 18.1 on two head, $3,245; 2, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 18.4, $2,822; 3, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 18.6, $2.399; 4, Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 19.4, $1,875; 5, (tie) Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., and Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, 20.0, $1,340 each; 7, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 21.1, $705.50; 8, Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D., 21.3, $282.20.

BARREL RACING — 1, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.02, $3,682; 2, Brittney Barnett, Joilet, Mont., 17.24, $2,945; 3, Destri Davenport, Escondido, Calif., 17.27, $2,393; 4, Ivy Conrado, Nowata, Okla., 17.28, $1,841; 5, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 17.29, $1,473; 6, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 17.30, $1.104; 7, Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn., $920; 8, Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore., $828; 9, Colleen Kingsbury, Powell Butte, Ore., 17.49; $736.39; 10, (tie) Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla., Shelly Mull, Amity, Ore., and Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 17.50, $522 each.