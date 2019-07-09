Calendar
Today
WEST COAST LEAGUE BASEBALL — Walla Walla Sweets at Bellingham Bells, 6:35 p.m.
SUMMER BASEBALL — Walla Walla Bruins at Southridge Bandits, 5 p.m.; Southridge Bandits at Walla Walla Bears, at Borleske, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
WEST COAST LEAGUE BASEBALL — Walla Walla Sweets at Bellingham Bells, 6:35 p.m.
SUMMER BASEBALL — Walla Walla Bruins at Best of the West Tournament, in Eugene, TBD.
Television
Today
PRO BASEBALL — All-Star Game, 5 p.m. (FOX).
NBA BASKETBALL — Summer League, TBD, 1 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBD, 3 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBD, 5 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
TENNIS — Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN); Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN2); Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 9 a.m. (ESPN); Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 9 a.m. (ESPN2).
POKER — World Series, Main Event Day 5, 4 p.m. (ESPN).
CYCLING — Tour de France, 5 a.m. (NBCSN).
Wednesday
NBA BASKETBALL — Summer League, TBA, 12:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Summer League, TBA, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Summer League, TBA, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBA, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBA, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU).
WNBA BASKETBALL — Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 a.m. (NBA); Minnesota at Chicago, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN).
TENNIS — Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN); Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN2); Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. (ESPN).
POKER — World Series, Main Event Day 6, 4 p.m. (ESPN); World Series, Main Event Day 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2).
CYCLING — Tour de France, 4:30 a.m. (NBCSN).
Schedules subject to change.
FISH COUNT
PORTLAND — The upstream movement of Chinook, Coho, Sockeye, Steelhead and Shad at the Columbia River and Snake River dams on 7/8/2019.
ChinSteelCohoSockShad
Bonneville6134540106925057
The Dalles4652970802NC
John Day60416901400NC
McNary922770138539129
Ice Harbor56390910995
L. Monumental352904NC
Little Goose681800NC
Lower Granite79700747
BASEBALL
West Coast League standings
South Division
WLPctGB
Corvallis*226.786—
Walla Walla1810.6434
Ridgefield1414.5008
Bend1215.4449½
Portland1118.37911½ Cowlitz1017.37011½
North Division
WLPctGB
Victoria*1810.643—
Bellingham1711.6071
Wenatchee1215.4445½
Yakima Valley1217.4146½
Kelowna1016.3857
Port Angeles1017.3707½
* Clinched playoff
Monday’s Games
Bellingham 4, Walla Walla 1
Corvallis 7, Port Angeles 4
Ridgefield 4, Victoria 3
Today’s Games
Walla Walla at Bellingham, 6:35 p.m.
Corvallis at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.
Ridgefield at Victoria, 6:35 p.m.
Bend at Wenatchee, 6:35 p.m.
Cascade Collegiate at Yakima Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Northwest Honkers at Cowlitz, 6:35 p.m.
Perth Colts at Portland, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Walla Walla at Bellingham, 6:35 p.m.
Corvallis at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.
Ridgefield at Victoria, 6:35 p.m.
Bend at Wenatchee, 6:35 p.m.
Kelowna at Cowlitz, 6:35 p.m.
Northwest Honkers at Yakima Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Perth Colts at Portland, 7:05 p.m
Major League standings
American League
East Division
WLPctGB
New York5731.648—
Tampa Bay5239.5716½
Boston4941.5449
Toronto3457.37424½
Baltimore2762.30330½
Central Division
WLPctGB
Minnesota5633.629—
Cleveland5038.5685½
Chicago4244.48812½
Kansas City3061.33027
Detroit2857.32926
West Division
WLPctGB
Houston5733.633—
Oakland5041.5497½
Texas4842.5339
Los Angeles4546.49512½
Seattle3955.41520
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings
Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings
Oakland 7, Seattle 4
Today’s Games
NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Cleveland, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 11-4), 5:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 5:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
National League
East Division
WLPctGB
Atlanta5437.593—
Washington4742.5286
Philadelphia4743.5226½
New York4050.44413½
Miami3355.37519½
Central Division
WLPctGB
Chicago4743.522—
Milwaukee4744.516½
St. Louis4444.5002
Pittsburgh4445.4942½
Cincinnati4146.4714½
West Division
WLPctGB
Los Angeles6032.652—
Arizona4645.50513½
San Diego4545.50014
Colorado4445.49414½
San Francisco4148.46117½
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5
Washington 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 1, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Today’s Games
NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Cleveland, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 11:20 a.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Today’s Major League Leaders
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .336; Brantley, Houston, .324; Devers, Boston, .324; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Polanco, Minnesota, .312; Alberto, Baltimore, .309; Moncada, Chicago, .308; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cabrera, Detroit, .304; Martinez, Boston, .304.
RUNS—Betts, Boston, 77; Trout, Los Angeles, 71; Devers, Boston, 69; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61; Semien, Oakland, 61; Encarnacion, New York, 60; CSantana, Cleveland, 60.
RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; LeMahieu, New York, 63; DSantana, Seattle, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; Sanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.
HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 117; LeMahieu, New York, 113; Devers, Boston, 112; Polanco, Minnesota, 111; Brantley, Houston, 108; DSantana, Seattle, 102; Semien, Oakland, 102; Andrus, Texas, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 98; 2 tied at 96.
DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Castellanos, Detroit, 29; Devers, Boston, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Choo, Texas, 23; AGordon, Kansas City, 23; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22.
TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 7 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Encarnacion, New York, 25; Sanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; Abreu, Chicago, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; 3 tied at 20.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 28; Smith, Seattle, 23; Andrus, Texas, 19; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 15; 3 tied at 13.
PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; 5 tied at 9.
ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.32; Minor, Texas, 2.54; Verlander, Houston, 2.98; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.00; Cole, Houston, 3.09; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Giolito, Chicago, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Miley, Houston, 3.28; Turnbull, Detroit, 3.31.
STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 170; Sale, Boston, 153; Verlander, Houston, 153; Bauer, Cleveland, 149; Boyd, Detroit, 142; Morton, Tampa Bay, 142; Bieber, Cleveland, 141; Lynn, Texas, 123; Snell, Tampa Bay, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 120.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING—McNeil, New York, .349; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .330; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; Arenado, Colorado, .312; KMarte, Arizona, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Dahl, Colorado, .308; Rendon, Washington, .304; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .303.
RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Bell, Pittsburgh, 69; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 68; Story, Colorado, 68; Blackmon, Colorado, 67.
RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Alonso, New York, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Escobar, Arizona, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; 5 tied at 62.
HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 110; KMarte, Arizona, 110; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 106; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Baez, Chicago, 103; Escobar, Arizona, 103; Albies, Atlanta, 102; Bell, Pittsburgh, 102.
DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Baez, Chicago, 23; Dahl, Colorado, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; 3 tied at 22.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Soto, Washington, 4.
HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22.
STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Robles, Washington, 12; Story, Colorado, 12.
PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; Gray, Colorado, 9-6; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 6 tied at 8.
ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.73; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Greinke, Arizona, 2.73; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.07; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.09; deGrom, New York, 3.27; Corbin, Washington, 3.34; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.46.
STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 181; Strasburg, Washington, 138; deGrom, New York, 138; Ray, Arizona, 137; Wheeler, New York, 130; Corbin, Washington, 129; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126.
MLB All-Star Rosters
Tuesday, July 9
At Progressive Field, Cleveland
p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB
American League
Manager — Alex Cora, Boston
Starters
Catcher — Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees
First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland
Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees
Shortstop — Jorg Polanco, Minnesota
Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston
Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels
Outfield — George Springer, Houston
Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston
Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas
Reserves
Catchers
p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox
Infielders
p-José Abreu, Chicago White Sox
p-Matt Chapman, Oakland
p-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels
p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle
Outfielders
p-Mookie Betts, Boston
p-Joey Gallo, Texas
p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay
m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City
Designated Hitters
p-J.T. Martinez, Boston
Pitchers
Starters
p-Gerritt Cole, Houston
p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
m-John Means, Baltimore
m-Mike Minor, Texas
p-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay
p-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota
m-Marcus Stroman, Toronto
p-Justin Verlander, Houston
Relievers
p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees
m-Shane Greene, Detroit
p-Brad Hand, Cleveland
p-Ryan Pressly, Houston
National League
Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers
Starters
Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona
Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee
Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers
Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta
Reserves
Catchers
m-Yasmani Grandahl, Milwaukee
p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
Infielders
m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets
p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh
m-Kris Bryant, Chicago
m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis
p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee
p-Anthony Rendon, Washington
p-Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfielders
p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado
p-David Dahl, Colorado
p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets
Pitchers
Starters
m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami
p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers
p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati
p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets
m-Zach Greinke, Arizona
m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers
p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers
p-Max Scherzer, Washington
m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta
Relievers
p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee
p-Will Smith, San Francisco
p-Kirby Yates, San Diego
Pacific Coast League standings
American Northern Division
WLPct.GB
Iowa (Cubs)5238.578—
Omaha (Royals)4248.46710
Nashville (Rangers)3851.42713½
Memphis (Cardinals)3654.40016
American Southern Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (Brewers)5436.600—
Round Rock (Astros)5238.5782
New Orleans (Marlins)4941.5445
Okla City (Dodgers)3851.42715½
Pacific Northern Division
WLPct.GB
Sacramento (Giants)4643.517—
Fresno (Nationals)4644.511½
Tacoma (Mariners)4347.4783½
Reno (Diamondbacks)3950.4387
Pacific Southern Division
WLPct.GB
El Paso (Padres)5534.618—
Las Vegas (Athletics)5139.5674½
Salt Lake (Angels)3950.43816
Albuquerque (Rockies)3753.41118½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Today’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Northwest League standings
North Division
WLPct.GB
Spokane (Rangers)1411.560—
Everett (Mariners)1312.5201
Tri-City (Padres)1213.4802
Vancouver (Blue Jays)619.2408
South Division
WLPct.GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants)178.680—
Hillsboro (D’backs)1510.6002
Boise (Rockies)1312.5204
Eugene (Cubs)1015.4007
Monday’s Games
Tri-City 6, Spokane 5
Salem-Keizer 9, Eugene 7
Boise 3, Hillsboro 0
Everett 7, Vancouver 3
Today’s Games
Boise at Hillsboro, 1:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 6:35 p.m.
SOCCER
Major League standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Philadelphia1056363928
D.C. United857312521
Atlanta973302723
Montreal993302634
New York City FC728293020
New York874283327
Toronto FC685233033
New England685232236
Orlando City694222727
Chicago587223129
Columbus5132171730
Cincinnati4132141844
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Los Angeles FC1324435016
LA Galaxy1171342622
Seattle955322925
Minnesota United973303629
FC Dallas875292925
San Jose874283030
Houston873272825
Real Salt Lake892262529
Portland782232628
Sporting KC577222934
Vancouver488202231
Colorado5104192938
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 6
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Minnesota United 3, Montreal 2
Seattle 2, Columbus 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0
Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 1
San Jose 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Sunday, July 7
New York 3, Atlanta 3, tie
Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 2, tie
Portland 1, New York City FC 0
Friday, July 12
New England at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 6 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Columbus at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Atlanta at Seattle, 1 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.
National Women’s League standings
WLTPtsGFGA
Reign FC51520129
North Carolina524192412
Portland524191913
Washington533181711
Utah5321787
Chicago452141718
Houston344131318
Orlando28281227
Sky Blue FC1725815
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Houston 5, North Carolina 2
Reign FC 1, Portland 0
Saturday’s Games
Orlando 4. Washington 3
Sky Blue FC 2, Chicago 1
Friday, July 12
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Reign FC at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Orlando at Portland, noon
Tennis
Wimbledon
LONDON (AP) — Results Monday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
David Goffin (21), Belgium, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Guido Pella (26), Argentina, def. Milos Raonic (15), Canada, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 8-6.
Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Benoit Paire (28), France, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).
Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.
Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Matteo Berrettini (17), Italy, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Alison Riske, United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, 6-2, 6-2.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Johanna Konta (19), Britain, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Petra Martic (24), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.
Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Shuai Zhang, China, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Divij Sharan, India, 7-5, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Nicolas Mahut, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (11), France, def. Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (7), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4.
Dodig, Croatia and Polasek, Slovakia, def. Mektic, Croatia and Skugor (6), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, vs. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (12), Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 5-5, susp.
Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (3), South Africa, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Robin Haase (16), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (5), Netherlands, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Horacio Zeballos (9), Argentina, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-5, 4-3, ret.
Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, def. Abigail Spears, United States and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.
Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan (13), China, 7-5, 6-3.
Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Yafan Wang, China and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Marcus Daniell, New Zealand and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Yifan Xu (7), China, , walkover.
Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.
Franko Skugor, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru (12), Romania, def. Venus Williams, United States and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska (6), Poland, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, 7-5, 6-4.
Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Katarina Srebotnik (10), Slovenia, 6-4, 7-6 (9).
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, vs. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 3-4, susp.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan (8), Chinese Taipei, def. Su-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei and Cheng-Peng Hsieh, Chinese Taipei, 6-3, 6-2.
Juniors Men’s Singles
First Round
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (1), Denmark, def. Kevin Chahoud, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.
Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Gauthier Onclin (15), Belgium, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Cannon Kingsley, United States, def. Otto Virtanen (11), Finland, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Ryoma Matsushita, Japan, def. Blu Baker, Britain, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Baptiste Anselmo, France, def. Keisuke Saitoh (16), Japan, 6-2, 6-7, 8-6.
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (10), Spain, def. Tyler Zink, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
William Grant, United States, def. Nini Gabriel Dica, Romania, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Andres Martin, United States, 7-5, 6-0.
Liam Draxl (12), Canada, def. Jack Pinnington Jones, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.
Andrew Dale, United States, def. Derrick Chen, Britain, 7-6, 6-4.
Brandon Nakashima (6), United States, def. Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam, 6-0, 7-6.
Nicholas David Ionel, Romania, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.
Natan Rodrigues, Brazil, def. Peter Makk, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6.
Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, def. Felix Gill, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine, def. Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Juniors Women’s Singles
First Round
Katrina Scott, United States, def. Adrienn Nagy (16), Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.
Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew (9), Thailand, 6-7, 7-5, 11-9.
Martyna Kubka, Poland, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 0-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Natsumi Kawaguchi (6), Japan, def. Alexandra Vecic, Germany, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
Carole Monnet, France, def. Savannah Broadus, United States, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Amarni Banks, Britain, 6-1, 6-0.
Helene Pellicano (15), Malta, def. Alexandra Yepifanova, United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Kamilla Bartone (11), Latvia, 6-1, 6-4.
Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Marta Custic, Spain, 6-4, 7-6.
Funa Kozaki, Japan, def. Alina Charaeva (8), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Hurricane Tyra Black (5), United States, 6-2, 6-0.
Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, def. Weronika Baszak, Poland, 6-2, 7-5.
Diane Parry (4), France, def. Darja Semenistaja, Latvia, 6-3, 6-3.
Matilda Mutavdzic, Britain, def. Sada Nahimana (7), Burundi, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Daria Frayman, Russia, def. Pia Lovric, Slovenia, 7-5, 2-6, 8-6.
Charlotte Owensby, United States, def. Shavit Kimchi, Israel, 6-2, 6-2.
Alexa Noel (10), United States, def. Amarissa Kiara Toth, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.
Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Chloe Beck, United States, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.
BASKETBALL
WNBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Washington94.692—
Connecticut95.643½
Chicago77.5002½
New York78.4673
Indiana69.4004
Atlanta310.2316
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLPctGB
Las Vegas95.643—
Minnesota86.5711
Los Angeles76.5381½
Phoenix66.5002
Seattle88.5002
Dallas49.3084½
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 90, New York 58
Los Angeles 98, Washington 81
Chicago 78, Dallas 66
Phoenix 65, Atlanta 63
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Today’s Games
Los Angeles at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 a.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 9 a.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
football
Canadian League standings
East Division
WLTPctPFPA
Hamilton310.75015777
Ottawa2106669098
Montreal120.33371102
Toronto030.00038114
West Division
WLTPctPFPA
Winnipeg3001.0009058
Edmonton210.6679276
Calgary210.66710174
Saskatchewan130.250100111
BC130.25096125
Thursday’s Game
Montreal 36, Hamilton 29
Friday’s Game
Winnipeg 29, Ottawa 14
Saturday’s Games
BC 18, Toronto 17
Calgary 37, Saskatchewan 10
Thursday, July 11
Edmonton at BC, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Toronto at Winnipeg, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
National Arena League standings
WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville1010.909627344
Carolina830.727568385
Massachusetts740.636592564
Columbus380.272493574
New York380.272562622
Orlando290.181352707
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 76, Orlando 30
Massachusetts 54, New York 52
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 70, Columbus 28
Saturday, July 13
Orlando at Carolina, 4 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 4 p.m.Friday, July 19
Columbus at Orlando, 9 a.m.
Saturday, July 20
Carolina at New York, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 4 p.m
Golf
Golf Glance
PGA TOUR
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
Site: Silvis, Ill.
Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,268. Par: 71.
Purse: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1,080,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Michael Kim.
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.
Last week: Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open.
Notes: A spot in the British Open is available to leading player from the top five not already exempt. ... Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson are among 13 players in the field who will be playing the British Open next week at Royal Portrush. ... Jordan Spieth has not played the John Deere Classic since he won in 2015 for the second time. ... Collin Morikawa, a runner-up in Minnesota last week, is playing on a sponsor exemption. His tie for second was enough for him to become a special temporary member and receive unlimited sponsor exemption. Matthew Wolff, coming off his victory at the 3M Open, and Viktor Hovland also are in the field. ... Steve Stricker, a three-time winner of the John Deere, chose to play the Senior Players Championship at Firestone this week. ... Since his victory last year, Michael Kim has missed the cut in 22 of his 27 events on the PGA Tour. His best finish was a tie for 32nd in the 33-man field at Kapalua.
Next week: British Open and Barbasol Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com
EUROPEAN TOUR
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS SCOTTISH OPEN
Site: North Berwick, Scotland.
Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7,136. Par: 71.
Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,166,667.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p .m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-3 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Brandon Stone.
Race to Dubai leader: Jon Rahm.
Last week: Jon Rahm won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
Notes: Phil Mickelson is the only player to win the Scottish Open and the British Open in consecutive weeks. ... The field features four of the top 15 in the world with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler. ... Mickelson is not playing. He has gone against his normal routine this year by not playing the week before any of the four majors. ... The top three players from the top 10 not already exempt will earn a spot into the British Open next week. ... Jimmy Walker, C.T. Pan and Si Woo Kim are PGA Tour members given an exemption to play a week before the British Open. ... Rahm took over the lead in the Race to Dubai from Matt Wallace with the Spaniard’s victory last week in the Irish Open. ... Kevin Kisner has slipped to No. 4 in the Race to Dubai. He is playing the Scottish Open, his first regular European Tour event.
Next week: British Open.
Online: www.europeantour.com
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
BRIDGESTONE
SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Akron, Ohio.
Course: Firestone CC. Yardage: 7,400. Par: 70.
Purse: $2.8 million. Winner’s share: $420,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Vijay Singh.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.
Last tournament: Steve Stricker won the U.S. Senior Open.
Notes: Firestone previously held the World Golf Championships, and previously the World Series of Golf, every year but one (2002) dating to 1976. ... Steve Stricker, coming off his U.S. Senior Open victory, is playing the Senior Players instead of going for a fourth victory at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour. ... Vijay Singh (2008) and David Frost (1989) are the only players in the field who also won the World Series of Golf or Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone. ... The winner gets a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next year. ... Bernhard Langer won the tournament three straight times from 2014 through 2016. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tom Lehman, Mark Calcavecchia and John Daly are in the field. All but Daly is in the British Open next week in Northern Ireland. He withdrew after being told he can’t use a cart.
Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 25-28.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
LPGA TOUR
MARATHON CLASSIC
Site: Sylvania, Ohio.
Course: Highland Meadows GC. Yardage: 6,550. Par: 71.
Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Jasmine Suwannapura.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.
Last week: Shanshan Feng won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
Notes: With her victory in Wisconsin, Shanshan Feng became the 12th player in LPGA Tour history to surpass $11 million in career earnings. ... Yealimi Noh, who went through Monday qualifying at Thornberry Creek last week and tied for sixth, was given a sponsor’s exemption to the Marathon Classic. The 17-year-old from California chose not to go to UCLA and instead turned pro without status on any tour. Last week was her first LPGA Tour event as a pro. ... Ariya Jutanugarn now has gone 25 starts on the LPGA Tour without winning. She had a 260 at Thornberry Creek, breaking by five shots her previous low 72-hole score. ... The field includes Stacy Lewis, a corporate partner with Marathon Oil. ... Paula Creamer won the tournament in 2008. She is the last American winner of the Marathon Classic.
Next week: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
KORN FERRY TOUR
TPC COLORADO CHAMPIONSHIP
AT HERON LAKE
Site: Berthoud, Colo. Yardage: 7,991. Par: 72.
Course: TPC Colorado.
Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: New event.
Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.
Last week: Ryan Brehm won the Lecom Health Challenge.
Next week: Pinnacle Bank Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry
TRANSACTIONS
Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed 1B A.J. Reed off waivers from Houston and assigned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Ryan Burr to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Steve Theetge to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Nashville (PCL). Transferred RHP Kyle Dowdy and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Nashville to Frisco (TL) on injury rehabilitation assignments.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Dalton Pompey to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Ender Inciarte to Mississippi (SL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and INF Edwin Rios to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated INF David Freese from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the paternity list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded F/C Omari Spellman to Golden State for C Damian Jones and a 2026 second-round draft pick.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G D’Angelo Russell to a four-year contract and traded him, G Treveon Graham and G Shabazz Napier to Golden State for F Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Daniel Gafford.
DENVER NUGGETS — Obtained F Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2020 first round pick.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jordan Bone to a two-way contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed G Rajon Rondo.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Rudy Gay. Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed C Thomas Bryant.
Women’s NBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tiffany Bias. Terminated the contract of C Avery Warley-Talbert.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added OL Eric Lofton to the practice roster.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Dondre Wright to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Alex Lintuniemi to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Promoted Idaho (ECHL) coach and director of hockey operations to assistant coach for Texas (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Gemel Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced American taekwondo athlete Talina Le accepted an 18-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced D Niko Hämäläinen returned to Queen Park Rangers (Championship-England).
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Grayson Crawford pitching coach.
SHENANDOAH — Named Courtney Moyer softball coach.
TENNESSEE — Signed men’s tennis coach Chris Woodruff to a contract extension through June 2024.
YALE — Named Laura Ricciardone assistant softball coach.