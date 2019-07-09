Calendar

Today

WEST COAST LEAGUE BASEBALL — Walla Walla Sweets at Bellingham Bells, 6:35 p.m.

SUMMER BASEBALL — Walla Walla Bruins at Southridge Bandits, 5 p.m.; Southridge Bandits at Walla Walla Bears, at Borleske, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

WEST COAST LEAGUE BASEBALL — Walla Walla Sweets at Bellingham Bells, 6:35 p.m.

SUMMER BASEBALL — Walla Walla Bruins at Best of the West Tournament, in Eugene, TBD.

Television

Today

PRO BASEBALL — All-Star Game, 5 p.m. (FOX).

NBA BASKETBALL — Summer League, TBD, 1 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBD, 3 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBD, 5 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

TENNIS — Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN); Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN2); Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 9 a.m. (ESPN); Wimbledon, ladies’ quarterfinals, 9 a.m. (ESPN2).

POKER — World Series, Main Event Day 5, 4 p.m. (ESPN).

CYCLING — Tour de France, 5 a.m. (NBCSN).

Wednesday

NBA BASKETBALL — Summer League, TBA, 12:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Summer League, TBA, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Summer League, TBA, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBA, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Summer League, TBA, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

WNBA BASKETBALL — Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 a.m. (NBA); Minnesota at Chicago, 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN).

TENNIS — Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN); Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (ESPN2); Wimbledon, Gentlemen’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

POKER — World Series, Main Event Day 6, 4 p.m. (ESPN); World Series, Main Event Day 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

CYCLING — Tour de France, 4:30 a.m. (NBCSN).

Schedules subject to change.

FISH COUNT

PORTLAND — The upstream movement of Chinook, Coho, Sockeye, Steelhead and Shad at the Columbia River and Snake River dams on 7/8/2019.

ChinSteelCohoSockShad

Bonneville6134540106925057

The Dalles4652970802NC

John Day60416901400NC

McNary922770138539129

Ice Harbor56390910995

L. Monumental352904NC

Little Goose681800NC

Lower Granite79700747

BASEBALL

West Coast League standings

South Division

WLPctGB

Corvallis*226.786—

Walla Walla1810.6434

Ridgefield1414.5008

Bend1215.4449½

Portland1118.37911½ Cowlitz1017.37011½

North Division

WLPctGB

Victoria*1810.643—

Bellingham1711.6071

Wenatchee1215.4445½

Yakima Valley1217.4146½

Kelowna1016.3857

Port Angeles1017.3707½

* Clinched playoff

Monday’s Games

Bellingham 4, Walla Walla 1

Corvallis 7, Port Angeles 4

Ridgefield 4, Victoria 3

Today’s Games

Walla Walla at Bellingham, 6:35 p.m.

Corvallis at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.

Ridgefield at Victoria, 6:35 p.m.

Bend at Wenatchee, 6:35 p.m.

Cascade Collegiate at Yakima Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Northwest Honkers at Cowlitz, 6:35 p.m.

Perth Colts at Portland, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Walla Walla at Bellingham, 6:35 p.m.

Corvallis at Port Angeles, 6:35 p.m.

Ridgefield at Victoria, 6:35 p.m.

Bend at Wenatchee, 6:35 p.m.

Kelowna at Cowlitz, 6:35 p.m.

Northwest Honkers at Yakima Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Perth Colts at Portland, 7:05 p.m

Major League standings

American League

East Division

WLPctGB

New York5731.648—

Tampa Bay5239.5716½

Boston4941.5449

Toronto3457.37424½

Baltimore2762.30330½

Central Division

WLPctGB

Minnesota5633.629—

Cleveland5038.5685½

Chicago4244.48812½

Kansas City3061.33027

Detroit2857.32926

West Division

WLPctGB

Houston5733.633—

Oakland5041.5497½

Texas4842.5339

Los Angeles4546.49512½

Seattle3955.41520

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 4

Today’s Games

NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Cleveland, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lynn 11-4), 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

National League

East Division

WLPctGB

Atlanta5437.593—

Washington4742.5286

Philadelphia4743.5226½

New York4050.44413½

Miami3355.37519½

Central Division

WLPctGB

Chicago4743.522—

Milwaukee4744.516½

St. Louis4444.5002

Pittsburgh4445.4942½

Cincinnati4146.4714½

West Division

WLPctGB

Los Angeles6032.652—

Arizona4645.50513½

San Diego4545.50014

Colorado4445.49414½

San Francisco4148.46117½

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Today’s Games

NL (TBD) vs. AL (TBD) at Cleveland, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 11:20 a.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Today’s Major League Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .336; Brantley, Houston, .324; Devers, Boston, .324; Anderson, Chicago, .317; Polanco, Minnesota, .312; Alberto, Baltimore, .309; Moncada, Chicago, .308; Merrifield, Kansas City, .306; Cabrera, Detroit, .304; Martinez, Boston, .304.

RUNS—Betts, Boston, 77; Trout, Los Angeles, 71; Devers, Boston, 69; Bogaerts, Boston, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Merrifield, Kansas City, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61; Semien, Oakland, 61; Encarnacion, New York, 60; CSantana, Cleveland, 60.

RBI—Trout, Los Angeles, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; LeMahieu, New York, 63; DSantana, Seattle, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; Sanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.

HITS—Merrifield, Kansas City, 117; LeMahieu, New York, 113; Devers, Boston, 112; Polanco, Minnesota, 111; Brantley, Houston, 108; DSantana, Seattle, 102; Semien, Oakland, 102; Andrus, Texas, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 98; 2 tied at 96.

DOUBLES—Bogaerts, Boston, 29; Castellanos, Detroit, 29; Devers, Boston, 25; Merrifield, Kansas City, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 24; Choo, Texas, 23; AGordon, Kansas City, 23; Polanco, Minnesota, 23; Chapman, Oakland, 22.

TRIPLES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 5; 7 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Encarnacion, New York, 25; Sanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; Abreu, Chicago, 21; Chapman, Oakland, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; 3 tied at 20.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 28; Smith, Seattle, 23; Andrus, Texas, 19; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 17; Villar, Baltimore, 17; Hamilton, Kansas City, 16; Anderson, Chicago, 15; DGordon, Seattle, 15; 3 tied at 13.

PITCHING—Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Lynn, Texas, 11-4; German, New York, 10-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; 5 tied at 9.

ERA—Morton, Tampa Bay, 2.32; Minor, Texas, 2.54; Verlander, Houston, 2.98; Berrios, Minnesota, 3.00; Cole, Houston, 3.09; Chirinos, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Giolito, Chicago, 3.15; Stroman, Toronto, 3.18; Miley, Houston, 3.28; Turnbull, Detroit, 3.31.

STRIKEOUTS—Cole, Houston, 170; Sale, Boston, 153; Verlander, Houston, 153; Bauer, Cleveland, 149; Boyd, Detroit, 142; Morton, Tampa Bay, 142; Bieber, Cleveland, 141; Lynn, Texas, 123; Snell, Tampa Bay, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 120.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING—McNeil, New York, .349; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .336; Blackmon, Colorado, .330; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; Arenado, Colorado, .312; KMarte, Arizona, .311; Freeman, Atlanta, .309; Dahl, Colorado, .308; Rendon, Washington, .304; Verdugo, Los Angeles, .303.

RUNS—Bellinger, Los Angeles, 70; Bell, Pittsburgh, 69; Freeman, Atlanta, 69; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 68; Story, Colorado, 68; Blackmon, Colorado, 67.

RBI—Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 71; Alonso, New York, 68; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Escobar, Arizona, 67; Yelich, Milwaukee, 67; 5 tied at 62.

HITS—Freeman, Atlanta, 110; KMarte, Arizona, 110; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 106; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 105; Blackmon, Colorado, 104; Baez, Chicago, 103; Escobar, Arizona, 103; Albies, Atlanta, 102; Bell, Pittsburgh, 102.

DOUBLES—Bell, Pittsburgh, 30; Bryant, Chicago, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Harper, Philadelphia, 24; Peralta, Arizona, 24; Baez, Chicago, 23; Dahl, Colorado, 23; McNeil, New York, 23; 3 tied at 22.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Escobar, Arizona, 6; Tapia, Colorado, 5; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 5; Dahl, Colorado, 4; Frazier, Pittsburgh, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Rosario, New York, 4; Soto, Washington, 4.

HOME RUNS—Yelich, Milwaukee, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 30; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; Reyes, San Diego, 25; Freeman, Atlanta, 23; Baez, Chicago, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22.

STOLEN BASES—Dyson, Arizona, 20; Yelich, Milwaukee, 19; Turner, Washington, 17; Wong, St. Louis, 14; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 13; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Puig, Cincinnati, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Robles, Washington, 12; Story, Colorado, 12.

PITCHING—Greinke, Arizona, 10-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 10-2; Strasburg, Washington, 10-4; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-4; Gray, Colorado, 9-6; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Soroka, Atlanta, 9-1; 6 tied at 8.

ERA—Ryu, Los Angeles, 1.73; Castillo, Cincinnati, 2.29; Scherzer, Washington, 2.30; Greinke, Arizona, 2.73; Hamels, Chicago, 2.98; Davies, Milwaukee, 3.07; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3.09; deGrom, New York, 3.27; Corbin, Washington, 3.34; Buehler, Los Angeles, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS—Scherzer, Washington, 181; Strasburg, Washington, 138; deGrom, New York, 138; Ray, Arizona, 137; Wheeler, New York, 130; Corbin, Washington, 129; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 126.

MLB All-Star Rosters

Tuesday, July 9

At Progressive Field, Cleveland

p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB

American League

Manager — Alex Cora, Boston

Starters

Catcher — Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, N.Y. Yankees

Shortstop — Jorg Polanco, Minnesota

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston

Outfield — Mike Trout, L.A. Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas

Reserves

Catchers

p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox

Infielders

p-José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

p-Matt Chapman, Oakland

p-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels

p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle

Outfielders

p-Mookie Betts, Boston

p-Joey Gallo, Texas

p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay

m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City

Designated Hitters

p-J.T. Martinez, Boston

Pitchers

Starters

p-Gerritt Cole, Houston

p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox

m-John Means, Baltimore

m-Mike Minor, Texas

p-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay

p-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota

m-Marcus Stroman, Toronto

p-Justin Verlander, Houston

Relievers

p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees

m-Shane Greene, Detroit

p-Brad Hand, Cleveland

p-Ryan Pressly, Houston

National League

Manager — Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

Starters

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, L.A. Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta

Reserves

Catchers

m-Yasmani Grandahl, Milwaukee

p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

Infielders

m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets

p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh

m-Kris Bryant, Chicago

m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis

p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee

p-Anthony Rendon, Washington

p-Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfielders

p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

p-David Dahl, Colorado

p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets

Pitchers

Starters

m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami

p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers

p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati

p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets

m-Zach Greinke, Arizona

m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers

p-Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers

p-Max Scherzer, Washington

m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta

Relievers

p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee

p-Will Smith, San Francisco

p-Kirby Yates, San Diego

Pacific Coast League standings

American Northern Division

WLPct.GB

Iowa (Cubs)5238.578—

Omaha (Royals)4248.46710

Nashville (Rangers)3851.42713½

Memphis (Cardinals)3654.40016

American Southern Division

WLPct.GB

San Antonio (Brewers)5436.600—

Round Rock (Astros)5238.5782

New Orleans (Marlins)4941.5445

Okla City (Dodgers)3851.42715½

Pacific Northern Division

WLPct.GB

Sacramento (Giants)4643.517—

Fresno (Nationals)4644.511½

Tacoma (Mariners)4347.4783½

Reno (Diamondbacks)3950.4387

Pacific Southern Division

WLPct.GB

El Paso (Padres)5534.618—

Las Vegas (Athletics)5139.5674½

Salt Lake (Angels)3950.43816

Albuquerque (Rockies)3753.41118½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Today’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Northwest League standings

North Division

WLPct.GB

Spokane (Rangers)1411.560—

Everett (Mariners)1312.5201

Tri-City (Padres)1213.4802

Vancouver (Blue Jays)619.2408

South Division

WLPct.GB

Salem-Keizer (Giants)178.680—

Hillsboro (D’backs)1510.6002

Boise (Rockies)1312.5204

Eugene (Cubs)1015.4007

Monday’s Games

Tri-City 6, Spokane 5

Salem-Keizer 9, Eugene 7

Boise 3, Hillsboro 0

Everett 7, Vancouver 3

Today’s Games

Boise at Hillsboro, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 6:35 p.m.

SOCCER

Major League standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLTPtsGFGA

Philadelphia1056363928

D.C. United857312521

Atlanta973302723

Montreal993302634

New York City FC728293020

New York874283327

Toronto FC685233033

New England685232236

Orlando City694222727

Chicago587223129

Columbus5132171730

Cincinnati4132141844

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLTPtsGFGA

Los Angeles FC1324435016

LA Galaxy1171342622

Seattle955322925

Minnesota United973303629

FC Dallas875292925

San Jose874283030

Houston873272825

Real Salt Lake892262529

Portland782232628

Sporting KC577222934

Vancouver488202231

Colorado5104192938

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 6

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Minnesota United 3, Montreal 2

Seattle 2, Columbus 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0

Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 1

San Jose 1, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, July 7

New York 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 2, tie

Portland 1, New York City FC 0

Friday, July 12

New England at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 6 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Columbus at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Atlanta at Seattle, 1 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.

National Women’s League standings

WLTPtsGFGA

Reign FC51520129

North Carolina524192412

Portland524191913

Washington533181711

Utah5321787

Chicago452141718

Houston344131318

Orlando28281227

Sky Blue FC1725815

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Houston 5, North Carolina 2

Reign FC 1, Portland 0

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 4. Washington 3

Sky Blue FC 2, Chicago 1

Friday, July 12

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Reign FC at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Orlando at Portland, noon

Tennis

Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Results Monday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

David Goffin (21), Belgium, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Guido Pella (26), Argentina, def. Milos Raonic (15), Canada, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 8-6.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Benoit Paire (28), France, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Matteo Berrettini (17), Italy, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Alison Riske, United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Johanna Konta (19), Britain, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Petra Martic (24), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 13-11.

Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Shuai Zhang, China, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Divij Sharan, India, 7-5, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Nicolas Mahut, France and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (11), France, def. Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (7), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4.

Dodig, Croatia and Polasek, Slovakia, def. Mektic, Croatia and Skugor (6), Croatia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, vs. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (12), Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 5-5, susp.

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (3), South Africa, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Robin Haase (16), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (5), Netherlands, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Horacio Zeballos (9), Argentina, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-5, 4-3, ret.

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, def. Abigail Spears, United States and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan (13), China, 7-5, 6-3.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Yafan Wang, China and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Yifan Xu (7), China, , walkover.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Franko Skugor, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru (12), Romania, def. Venus Williams, United States and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska (6), Poland, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, 7-5, 6-4.

Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Katarina Srebotnik (10), Slovenia, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, vs. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 3-4, susp.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan (8), Chinese Taipei, def. Su-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei and Cheng-Peng Hsieh, Chinese Taipei, 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Men’s Singles

First Round

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (1), Denmark, def. Kevin Chahoud, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.

Anton Matusevich, Britain, def. Gauthier Onclin (15), Belgium, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Cannon Kingsley, United States, def. Otto Virtanen (11), Finland, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Ryoma Matsushita, Japan, def. Blu Baker, Britain, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Baptiste Anselmo, France, def. Keisuke Saitoh (16), Japan, 6-2, 6-7, 8-6.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (10), Spain, def. Tyler Zink, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

William Grant, United States, def. Nini Gabriel Dica, Romania, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Andres Martin, United States, 7-5, 6-0.

Liam Draxl (12), Canada, def. Jack Pinnington Jones, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Andrew Dale, United States, def. Derrick Chen, Britain, 7-6, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima (6), United States, def. Phuong van Nguyen, Vietnam, 6-0, 7-6.

Nicholas David Ionel, Romania, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Natan Rodrigues, Brazil, def. Peter Makk, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6.

Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, def. Felix Gill, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine, def. Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Juniors Women’s Singles

First Round

Katrina Scott, United States, def. Adrienn Nagy (16), Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, def. Mananchaya Sawangkaew (9), Thailand, 6-7, 7-5, 11-9.

Martyna Kubka, Poland, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 0-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Natsumi Kawaguchi (6), Japan, def. Alexandra Vecic, Germany, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Carole Monnet, France, def. Savannah Broadus, United States, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Amarni Banks, Britain, 6-1, 6-0.

Helene Pellicano (15), Malta, def. Alexandra Yepifanova, United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Kamilla Bartone (11), Latvia, 6-1, 6-4.

Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Marta Custic, Spain, 6-4, 7-6.

Funa Kozaki, Japan, def. Alina Charaeva (8), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Hurricane Tyra Black (5), United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, def. Weronika Baszak, Poland, 6-2, 7-5.

Diane Parry (4), France, def. Darja Semenistaja, Latvia, 6-3, 6-3.

Matilda Mutavdzic, Britain, def. Sada Nahimana (7), Burundi, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Daria Frayman, Russia, def. Pia Lovric, Slovenia, 7-5, 2-6, 8-6.

Charlotte Owensby, United States, def. Shavit Kimchi, Israel, 6-2, 6-2.

Alexa Noel (10), United States, def. Amarissa Kiara Toth, Hungary, 6-4, 6-4.

Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Chloe Beck, United States, 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

BASKETBALL

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB

Washington94.692—

Connecticut95.643½

Chicago77.5002½

New York78.4673

Indiana69.4004

Atlanta310.2316

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB

Las Vegas95.643—

Minnesota86.5711

Los Angeles76.5381½

Phoenix66.5002

Seattle88.5002

Dallas49.3084½

Sunday’s Games

Las Vegas 90, New York 58

Los Angeles 98, Washington 81

Chicago 78, Dallas 66

Phoenix 65, Atlanta 63

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Today’s Games

Los Angeles at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8 a.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 9 a.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

football

Canadian League standings

East Division

WLTPctPFPA

Hamilton310.75015777

Ottawa2106669098

Montreal120.33371102

Toronto030.00038114

West Division

WLTPctPFPA

Winnipeg3001.0009058

Edmonton210.6679276

Calgary210.66710174

Saskatchewan130.250100111

BC130.25096125

Thursday’s Game

Montreal 36, Hamilton 29

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Ottawa 14

Saturday’s Games

BC 18, Toronto 17

Calgary 37, Saskatchewan 10

Thursday, July 11

Edmonton at BC, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Toronto at Winnipeg, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Montreal at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

National Arena League standings

WLTPctPFPA

Jacksonville1010.909627344

Carolina830.727568385

Massachusetts740.636592564

Columbus380.272493574

New York380.272562622

Orlando290.181352707

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 76, Orlando 30

Massachusetts 54, New York 52

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 70, Columbus 28

Saturday, July 13

Orlando at Carolina, 4 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 4 p.m.Friday, July 19

Columbus at Orlando, 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 20

Carolina at New York, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Massachusetts, 4 p.m

Golf

Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Site: Silvis, Ill.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,268. Par: 71.

Purse: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1,080,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Michael Kim.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open.

Notes: A spot in the British Open is available to leading player from the top five not already exempt. ... Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson are among 13 players in the field who will be playing the British Open next week at Royal Portrush. ... Jordan Spieth has not played the John Deere Classic since he won in 2015 for the second time. ... Collin Morikawa, a runner-up in Minnesota last week, is playing on a sponsor exemption. His tie for second was enough for him to become a special temporary member and receive unlimited sponsor exemption. Matthew Wolff, coming off his victory at the 3M Open, and Viktor Hovland also are in the field. ... Steve Stricker, a three-time winner of the John Deere, chose to play the Senior Players Championship at Firestone this week. ... Since his victory last year, Michael Kim has missed the cut in 22 of his 27 events on the PGA Tour. His best finish was a tie for 32nd in the 33-man field at Kapalua.

Next week: British Open and Barbasol Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: North Berwick, Scotland.

Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7,136. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,166,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p .m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-3 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Brandon Stone.

Race to Dubai leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Notes: Phil Mickelson is the only player to win the Scottish Open and the British Open in consecutive weeks. ... The field features four of the top 15 in the world with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler. ... Mickelson is not playing. He has gone against his normal routine this year by not playing the week before any of the four majors. ... The top three players from the top 10 not already exempt will earn a spot into the British Open next week. ... Jimmy Walker, C.T. Pan and Si Woo Kim are PGA Tour members given an exemption to play a week before the British Open. ... Rahm took over the lead in the Race to Dubai from Matt Wallace with the Spaniard’s victory last week in the Irish Open. ... Kevin Kisner has slipped to No. 4 in the Race to Dubai. He is playing the Scottish Open, his first regular European Tour event.

Next week: British Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BRIDGESTONE

SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Akron, Ohio.

Course: Firestone CC. Yardage: 7,400. Par: 70.

Purse: $2.8 million. Winner’s share: $420,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Vijay Singh.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: Steve Stricker won the U.S. Senior Open.

Notes: Firestone previously held the World Golf Championships, and previously the World Series of Golf, every year but one (2002) dating to 1976. ... Steve Stricker, coming off his U.S. Senior Open victory, is playing the Senior Players instead of going for a fourth victory at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour. ... Vijay Singh (2008) and David Frost (1989) are the only players in the field who also won the World Series of Golf or Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone. ... The winner gets a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next year. ... Bernhard Langer won the tournament three straight times from 2014 through 2016. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tom Lehman, Mark Calcavecchia and John Daly are in the field. All but Daly is in the British Open next week in Northern Ireland. He withdrew after being told he can’t use a cart.

Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 25-28.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

LPGA TOUR

MARATHON CLASSIC

Site: Sylvania, Ohio.

Course: Highland Meadows GC. Yardage: 6,550. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jasmine Suwannapura.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Shanshan Feng won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Notes: With her victory in Wisconsin, Shanshan Feng became the 12th player in LPGA Tour history to surpass $11 million in career earnings. ... Yealimi Noh, who went through Monday qualifying at Thornberry Creek last week and tied for sixth, was given a sponsor’s exemption to the Marathon Classic. The 17-year-old from California chose not to go to UCLA and instead turned pro without status on any tour. Last week was her first LPGA Tour event as a pro. ... Ariya Jutanugarn now has gone 25 starts on the LPGA Tour without winning. She had a 260 at Thornberry Creek, breaking by five shots her previous low 72-hole score. ... The field includes Stacy Lewis, a corporate partner with Marathon Oil. ... Paula Creamer won the tournament in 2008. She is the last American winner of the Marathon Classic.

Next week: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

KORN FERRY TOUR

TPC COLORADO CHAMPIONSHIP

AT HERON LAKE

Site: Berthoud, Colo. Yardage: 7,991. Par: 72.

Course: TPC Colorado.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Ryan Brehm won the Lecom Health Challenge.

Next week: Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

TRANSACTIONS

Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed 1B A.J. Reed off waivers from Houston and assigned him to Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Ryan Burr to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Steve Theetge to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Nashville (PCL). Transferred RHP Kyle Dowdy and C Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Nashville to Frisco (TL) on injury rehabilitation assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Dalton Pompey to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Ender Inciarte to Mississippi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and INF Edwin Rios to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated INF David Freese from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Trevor Williams from the paternity list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded F/C Omari Spellman to Golden State for C Damian Jones and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G D’Angelo Russell to a four-year contract and traded him, G Treveon Graham and G Shabazz Napier to Golden State for F Kevin Durant and a protected first-round draft pick.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Daniel Gafford.

DENVER NUGGETS — Obtained F Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2020 first round pick.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jordan Bone to a two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed G Rajon Rondo.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Rudy Gay. Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Re-signed C Thomas Bryant.

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Tiffany Bias. Terminated the contract of C Avery Warley-Talbert.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added OL Eric Lofton to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Dondre Wright to the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Alex Lintuniemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Promoted Idaho (ECHL) coach and director of hockey operations to assistant coach for Texas (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Kevin Labanc to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Gemel Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American taekwondo athlete Talina Le accepted an 18-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced D Niko Hämäläinen returned to Queen Park Rangers (Championship-England).

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Grayson Crawford pitching coach.

SHENANDOAH — Named Courtney Moyer softball coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed men’s tennis coach Chris Woodruff to a contract extension through June 2024.

YALE — Named Laura Ricciardone assistant softball coach.