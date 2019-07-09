Walla Walla looked like a team that just got back from the Firecracker Tournament in Boise late Sunday night in Central Washington American Legion League baseball action on Monday at Walla Walla Community College.

The Bruins unenthusiastically trailed Southridge 4-1 after the first four innings of the opener. They finally shook off the cobwebs, scored nine runs in the fifth, and pulled out the first game victory, 14-4.

Two big innings in the nightcap produced the same result, as the Bruins used an eight-run second and a six-run sixth to down the Bandits, 14-4, and complete the sweep of the Central Washington American Legion double dip.

“We were not ready to go,” Bruins coach Jason Parsons said of the sluggish start. “We were not clicking. Fortunately, our guys understand that the game is seven innings, and they kept grinding.”

A Bruins mental error — failing to cover second —and a physical error in left field, plus an RBI single from Tyler Stoflet, produced three Bandit runs before Walla Walla came to bat.

The Bandits used an early steal to grab another run in the secoond. The Bruins got Justin Brown in a rundown off first base, but Dylan Berry took advantage and scored from third to make it 4-0 Bandits after two.

Bricen Ostergaard blanked the Bruins on no hits through two.

Joe Terry’s double, the Bruins first hit, knocked home Casey Swanson and the Bruins trailed 4-1 after three.

Down 4-1, the Bruins found life in the fifth.

Ethan Zehner got it started with a single.

Bobby Holtzinger’s two-run single cut the Bandits’ lead to 4-3, and Anthony Parish’s triple chased Holtzinger home with the tying run and chased Ostergaard from the Bandit mound.

Four walks later, and a Hunter Polley two-run triple, and the Bruins had scored nine times, sent 13 hitters to the plate and taken charge with a 10-4 lead after five.

On the Bruins’ mound, Ian Kopf found his rhythm after the second and did not allow another Bandits run.

The Bruins finished this one off with a four-run sixth. Zehner knocked in one and Swanson closed out the Bandits with an RBI single to run the final to 14-4.

Holtzinger and Zehner led the Bruins attack with two hits each.

“We put the ball in play and forced them to make outs,” Parsons said of grinding back into the game. “Eliminating strikeouts (the Bruins only struck out three times in game one), is a big deal at this level.”

The Bruins momentum continued in game two.

After getting two baserunners picked off in the first, the Bruins put game two away with an eight-run second. Holtzinger knocked in one with a single, Jacob Rose produced a run-scoring base hit, and Zehner knocked in two with a single.

The Bandits added to their own woes with four walks and two hit batsman before Kopf’s sac fly produced the Bruins’s eighth run of the inning.

The Bruins got going again in the sixth with a six-spot to end this one.

Rose led the way with a two-run single, giving him three RBI on the game.

Zeke Palomo and Holtzinger added to the six-run uprising with RBI singles.

And just as in the first game, it was Swanson who drove home the 14th Bruin run, as his sac fly to center produced the 14-4 final.

Holtzinger with five hits and four RBI on the doubleheader, led the 12-hit Bruin attack.

JT McKenzie added two hits, including a perfect drag bunt down the third-base line, and Zehner and Rose chipped in two hits each.

“Their (the Bandits) pitchers had troube finding the zone,” Parsons said about the big innings. “When you’ve got guys on base, and you get big hits, it’s easy to put up some crooked numbers.”

The Bruins improve to 26-13 overall and 10-4 in CWAL play. They travel to Kennewick to complete the three-game series with the Bandits tonight. If the Bruins win, they will be tied with Hanford at 11-4 for second place, with one series against Hanford left in the league season.

The winner of the Hanford series (if the Bruins take care of business tongiht) earns second place in the league and the right to host the District Tournament.

First Game

Southridge310000—485

Walla Walla001094—1483

Ostergaard, Bonds (5), Miller (5) and Stoflet: Kopf and Parish.

HRs — none.

Hits — Bandits: Ostegaard 3, Stoflet 2, Berry, Knudson, Palmer. WW: Terry, Polley, Holtzinger 2, Parish, Zehner 2, Swanson.

Second Game

Southridge002002—471

Walla Walla080006—14121

Brown, Blum (2), Berry (6) and Stoflet; Kytola, Fowler (4) and Chase.

HRs — none.

Hits — Bandits: Martin, Ostergaard 2, Bruce 2, Miller, Meier. Bruins: Zehner 2, Holtzinger 3, McKenzie 2, Rose 2, Chase, Huntsman, Palomo.