MILTON-FREEWATER — The 2023 M-F Open featured some exciting races as 13 teams played two 18-hole rounds of two-person bestball July 15-16 at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course.
Bestball format had both teammates playing each hole with only the lower score tallied on their collective card.
Gross scores, not including handicaps, finished with a tie for first place as the duo of Jeff Neher and John LeFriec rallied to turn in a 53-58 matching Carl Wheeler and Mike Wog's 52-59.
Only three strokes back in third place was Eric Waller and TJ Drake at 55-59.
As for net scoring, the team of Jeff Bishop and Shawn Stanford compiled a 49-54 to edge Steve Knight and Nick Knight at 49-55 with Jimmy Roeder and Martin Romero third at 52-55.
Several other teams shined during the tournament.
Bob Silver and Rob Lenahan as well as Lupe Contreras and Cody Norton matched Bishop and Stanford on the second day with each team shooting a net 54, and only one back was Wayne White and Eric Allen, Ben Currin and Andrew Brown, Matt Chesnut and Abe Currin.
Another couple of teams, Randy Romero and Barry Wofford as well as Rick Lewis and Randy Mackie, each completed the second day with a net 56.
"We only had 13 teams, but some had very good players participating," course manager and club pro George Gillette said.
