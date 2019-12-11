ELGIN, Ore. — Visiting Weston-McEwen fell behind 19-12 after one quarter and continued to fall back over three subsequent quarters here Tuesday night as Elgin prevailed 70-53 in a boys non-league prep basketball game.
It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the TigerScots, who are still in search of their first victory of the season. The Huskies improved to 2-1 on the year.
Seniors Cody Harvey and Hayden Simpson scored 17 points each to lead Elgin, and junior Kaden McClure was right behind them with a 16-point game.
Harvey tallied eight of his points to spark Elgin's first-quarter surge, Simpson put up eight points in the second quarter as the Huskies hiked their lead to 37-26, and McClure knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the third period.
The TigerScots also finished with three players in double figures.
Theo White, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, led the way with 17 points and senior Blair Rudolph and sophomore Blane Peal added 12 points each. Rudolph scored eight of his points in the first half.
Weston-McEwen is back on the road Friday when it travels to Mount Angel, Ore., for a two-day, four-team tournament at Kennedy High. The TigerScots will face the host Trojans on Friday and either St. Paul or Monroe on Saturday.
Elgin has two road games on tap as well, visiting Pilot Rock Friday and matching up with Horizon Christian Saturday in Hood River.
Huskies 70, TigerScots 53
WESTON-MCEWEN (53) — Rudolph 12, Phillips 2, White 14, Ball 1, Wolf 5, Peal 12, Hubbard 5, McGill 2. Totals 19 13-22 53.
ELGIN (70) — Meyers 4, McKay 4, Hallgarth 4, Simpson 17, Harvey 17, Palmer 2, Remington 4, Wilhelm, Larman 2, McClure 16. Totals 31 5-15 70.
Weston-McEwen;12;14;11;16;—;53
Elgin;19;18;19;14;—;70
3-point goals—W-M (Paul 2), Elgin (Harvey, McClure 2). Total fouls—Elgin 20, W-M 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.