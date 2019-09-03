DETROIT — Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday, days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania. He was 27.

Numata’s family and the team announced the death.

Numata, who was playing for Detroit’s Double-A Erie affiliate, was found unresponsive Friday morning by police in the northwestern Pennsylvania city.

GoErie.com reported that police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head. Surveillance video was reviewed, and police Capt. Rick Lorah said no vehicles were involved.