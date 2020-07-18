Former Walla Walla High School star Andy Thompson has penned a nearly quarter-of-a-century list of athletic and coaching success.
He was an all-league and all-state performer on the gridiron, all-league on the hardwood, a two-time regional qualifier in track and field, and earned 10 varsity letters at Wa-Hi.
Thompson was part of a University of Montana football program that won five Big Sky Conference championships and appeared in a pair of national title games.
The Grizzlies captured the NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) crown in 2001. Among personal accolades was being named to the Big Sky’s All-Academic team.
He started his coaching career at Eastern Oregon with the Mountaineers’ linebacking corps.
Thompson then fastened together 13 years at Northern Arizona — the final 10 as the defensive coordinator.
The Lumberjacks reached the postseason in both 2013 and 2017.
He is now in his second season as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Sacramento State. The Hornets won the Big Sky title last season.
Thompson, who has coached 60 All-Big Sky players, said he had a great time as a Blue Devil football player.
Wa-Hi was a playoff team in 1996 and advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 1998. The Blue Devils lost to eventual state champion Pasco twice in 1998 — 15-10 in the regular season and 28-21 in the quarterfinals.
“After not making the playoffs in 1997, there was a lot of motivation to get the program headed in the right direction before we all graduated,” Thompson said. “There was a lot of competition on the east side of the state. We gave Pasco (great games). For both games, there were big crowds and a lot of excitement.
“I grew up always wanting to be a Wa-Hi football player,” said Thompson, a former ball boy who recognized former Blue Devil greats Drew Bledsoe and Peter Sirmon as mentors. “It was a lifelong dream. I wanted to uphold the tradition that was set by players before me. It was a unique experience to get to play with so many guys at an early age and go from Pop Warner to the high school playoffs.”
The greatest moment of Thompson’s Blue Devil basketball career occurred in 1998-99 when Wa-Hi won the state championship in the Tacoma Dome.
The Blue Devils silenced state critics and naysayers over a four-day period by knocking off defending state champion Garfield, Enumclaw, No. 1-ranked and undefeated Evergreen, and Ferris.
“It was a great ride,” Thompson said. “We had a great group of guys and a great coaching staff. We caught lightning in a bottle. It was awesome to be a state champion.”
Thompson threw the javelin, ran legs on both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, and competed in the hurdles during track season “just to stay in shape,” he said.
“Spring is a good time to get your body back rolling,” Thompson said. “It was a fun program.”
Thompson’s stop in Missoula allowed him to establish lifelong friendships and to play “in front of a great fan base.”
“It taught me how hard you have to work all year round,” Thompson said. “Higher education is important in getting you ready for what’s next in life.”
Coaching has also been to Thompson’s liking.
“I enjoy trying to help student-athletes to be their best on and off the field,” Thompson said.
Thompson considers himself “lucky” to have had “so many memorable moments on a day-to-day basis.”
“They (give) you positive thoughts and days,” Thompson said. “I feel that I’m part of something that is fun and great to be a part of.”