Dave Thomas aced the sixth hole here at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Thursday.
Thomas used a seven-iron to sink the 127-yard drive, the second hole-in-one of his life.
Kenny Beck, Neal Christopherson and Adam Gervis witnessed the feat.
Dave Thomas aced the sixth hole here at Veterans Memorial Golf Course on Thursday.
Thomas used a seven-iron to sink the 127-yard drive, the second hole-in-one of his life.
Kenny Beck, Neal Christopherson and Adam Gervis witnessed the feat.
Pacific Power presents the Off-Broadway touring production of "Menopause The Musical" at Ges… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.