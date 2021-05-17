GOLF
31 teams take part in Lee Parr Memorial at M-F Municipal
MILTON-FREEWATER — Ryan Garton and Chris Hughes teamed up to win first flight gross honors with a 53 at the Lee Parr Memorial at Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course on Sunday, May 16.
The triple-six event benefits athletics at McLoughlin High.
Thirty one teams participated.
Barry Wofford and Tyler Daniels were second in first flight gross at 54, followed by Bruce Murr and Tom Morrison at 57.
In first flight net, August Simon and Jace Sargent won with a 48, with the teams of Vinnie Dodd/Wylie Dodd, Randy Romero/Brad Luce and Ben Currin/Andrew Brown tied at 53.
In second flight gross, George Estrada and Mike Lesko won at 65, followed by Lupedo Salazar and Ricky Diaz 66.
In second flight net, Chuck Pease and Vine Ruzicka won with a 54, followed by Chris Meliah and Tavis Crittendon 55.
In mixed flight gross, Lora Chesnut and Matt Chesnut carded a 62, and Jeff Bishop and Kenzie Sheets won at 49, followed by Jaime Humbert and Brad Humbert 50.