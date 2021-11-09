COLLEGE PLACE — Sweets Volleyball Club will be holding tryouts for the upcoming season on Sunday, Nov. 14, at College Place High School in the main gym.
Tryouts times for 12-and-under are from 8-9:30 a.m.; U14 from 10 a.m.-noon; U16 from 1:30 -3:30 p.m; and U18 from 4-6 p.m.
In order to be eligible to try out, a USAV tryout membership must be completed through evergreenregion.org prior to the tryout.
For more information, contact Angie Potts at sweetsvbcdirector@gmail.com or Tammy Sutton at sweetsvbc@gmail.com.
