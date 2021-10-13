The Sweets Volleyball Club is having an informational parent meeting for girls ages 6-17 who are interested in the program at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the College Place High gym.
The meeting will allow parents to get information regarding the club, registration, tryouts, costs, fundraising options, tournaments, practices and uniforms. USA Volleyball rules do not allow potential athletes to attend the meeting, so it is asked that only parents/guardians attend.
For more information, contact Club President Tammy Sutton at sweetsvbc@gmail.com or Club Director Angie Potts at sweetsvbcdirector@gmail.com.
