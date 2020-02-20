Two teams from Walla Walla’s Sweets Volleyball Club competed at the Juniors Presidents Day Tournament in the Auburn and Kent, Wash., area, and brought home bracket trophies.
The Sweets’ U14 Black squad won the Silver Bracket A title, while the U16 Black team won its Silver Bracket.
Both teams compiled 6-3 records over the weekend’s tournament play.
The Sweets U14 Black team placed first in their pool, in straight sets, on Saturday with a 3-0 record. It then finished 0-3 in pool play on Sunday, which put them in the Silver Bracket on Monday.
In the first match on Monday, the Sweets defeated NPJ 13-1 National, 25-23, 37-35; Puyallup Juniors U14 Regional, 25-16, 25-17; and then won the championship against VIP Juniors 14-1, 25-16, 25-18.
That gave Sweets U14 Black a 17th-place overall finish out of 62 teams.
The team is coached by Rachel Miller and Hayley Bretz.
Players include Eliot Dawson, Paige Gartner, Karlie Fischer, Chloe Delgadillo, Marissa Long, Kasey Wegner, Addison Perkins, Paige Wilcox, Amelia Ferraro and Alison Scruggs.
The Sweets U16 Black team had a 2-1 record in pool play on Saturday, and a 1-2 record in Sunday pool play to also be seeded in the Silver Bracket.
On Monday, the Walla Walla team defeated PDX 16-1 Black, 25-23, 25-23; Northwest Juniors 16 Baden Blue, 25-17, 25-20; and WVVC 16-1 Gold, 25-16, 25-19, for the championship.
The 16U Black squad finished ninth overall out of 32 teams in the tournament.
Coaches for the 16 Black team are Renee Adams and Sunday Dawson.
Players include Wren Dawson, Kelsey Stewart, Reese Carlson, Tayle Mooney, Mya Adams, Emma Mitchell, Bella Maiden, Sidney McCauley and Lexi Thompson.
Walla Walla Sweets Volleyball Club is hosting the 16-team Sweet Onion U14 tournament at Wa-Hi on Sunday.