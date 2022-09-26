MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course is hosting the Superintendents "Revenge" tournament on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The two-person bestball tourney begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Cost is $40 for non-season pass holders, $30 for pass holders, and includes green fees.
There are side games, money pot and skins, with $10 gross, net and skins, as well as closest to pin and long putts.
Entry deadline is 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The course will re-open to public play after 2 p.m. on graduated tee times.
For more information, contact the pro shop at 541-938-7284.
