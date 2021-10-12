MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course is hosting the Superintendent's 'Revenge' on Sunday, Oct. 17.
The 2-person bestball tournament tees off on graduated tee times at 10 a.m.
Entry fee is $20 plus green fees per player. There will be side games, money pot, skins, closest to the pin and long putts with prizes.
Entry deadline is Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact the pro shop at 541-938-7284.
