Summer tennis camps return to Walla Walla Country Club beginning on Monday.
Registration is now open for daily camps, with Juniors ages 13-17 running Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30-10:45 a.m.; Juniors ages 9-12 running Tuesdays/Thursdays from 9:30-10:45 a.m.; Juniors ages 5-8 on Fridays from 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Adults/families/seniors Beginners group lessons run Wednesdays from 7-8:15 p.m; Seniors age 60-plus “Hit With the Pro” runs Fridays from 7-8 a.m.
Private lessons may be scheduled from 7-8 a.m. and noon-10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The annual “Smitty” Tennis Tournament is slated for July 24-26, including Senior, Junior and Pickleball divisions.
There will also be an Adults age 18-plus “Shot of the Day on Monday-Friday from 8-9:15 a.m. and “Drills with the Pro: on Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-noon.
There are also pickleball lessons open, with Beginners running on Wednesdays from 10:45 a.m.-noon, and private lessons as scheduled.
The Walla Walla Pickleball Showdown Tournament is scheduled Oct. 16-18, promoted by Pickleball is Great Inc.
Daily camp sessions are $10 for members, $15 non-members, and private sessions are $30 for a half hour and $50 for a full hour.
Annual country club tennis memberships are $200 for individuals, $300 for couples, and $500 for families of three-five people.
Membership includes a discount on camps and unlimited court time for a full year, excluding some tournament weekends.
Contact coach Bruce Reed at 360-513-7989, reedsports@comcast.net or coachbrucetennis@gmail.com for more information and to register, or just drop into sessions at the country club.