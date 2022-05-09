The Summer Kickoff Basketball Camp at Walla Walla Community College's Dietrich Dome is slated for June 21-24.
The camp for boys in grades 6-12 will run from 9-11 a.m., girls in grades 6-12 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and boys and girls in grades 1-5 will be from 2-4 p.m.
The camp includes four days of skill development, a T-shirt, catered meals following all sessions, and guest speakers/coaches.
The camp is hosted by 2017 Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball champions Jeff Reinland, Dalton Thompson and Gabe Porter.
Signups close June 13, and fee is $350. Email quicktriggerbasketball@gmail.com to register.
