SEATTLE — What slump?

Jewell Loyd dismissed the idea that her recent streak of dismal scoring performances and demotion to the bench had anything to do with a shooting slump.

The Storm star contributed a string of five games in which she averaged just 6.0 points as the byproduct of recovering from a severe ankle injury that forced her to miss seven games.

“It’s not really a slump,” Loyd said after scoring 13 points in Sunday’s 82-74 win over Minnesota, which she was in the starting lineup for the first time since July 23. “It’s just trying to get your rhythm. You look at anyone who has been hurt and comes back, it takes time.

“Just being patient with myself. Luckily, I have really good teammates who have carried the weight. I’m trying to go in and control what I can control.”

Loyd tallied 15 points off the bench during Friday’s 79-78 loss at Connecticut, which prompted coach Dan Hughes to reinsert the two-time All-Star guard back into the lineup.

“Today was time to get her back to normal,” Hughes said. “We’ve done a lot of work for two weeks, extra things to get her conditioning back up. I think she’s back to being Jewell right now.

“As hard as it was to take her out of the starting lineup — because you don’t want to do that with a great player — I think it served its purpose and now she’s ready to go.”

In front of a sellout crowd of 9,000 at Alaska Airlines Arena, Loyd’s return coincided with the return of second-year point guard Jordin Canada, who sat out Friday because of a shoulder injury.

With Canada tallying 14 points and capturing team-high scoring honors for just the second time this season, the Storm relied on a balanced scoring attack to withstand a 30-point barrage from Minnesota guard Odyssey Sims.

“I thought we (did) a pretty solid job in the first half,” Hughes said. “She had six at the half and ended up with 30. Look what she did to us. She’s a good player.”

Aside from Sims, rookie Napheesa Collier (16 points and five rebounds) and All-Star center Sylvia Fowles (11 points), the Storm stymied a Minnesota offense with a smothering defense that forced 19 turnovers.

Offensively, all five Storm starters scored in double figures including Natasha Howard (13 points and six rebounds), Mercedes Russell (10 points and six rebounds) and Alysha Clark (10 points).

Additionally, sharpshooter Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis came off the bench and added 11 points while draining 3 of 4 three-pointers.

“At this point every team knows everyone’s plays, so it’s about the little things,” said Canada, who sank 6 of 10 shots while finishing with six assists and three steals to offset six turnovers. “Fighting. Continuing to bring that energy. You can’t come out slow. You can’t have a slump at any point in time because anybody can beat anyone on any given day.”

The Storm, which led from start to finish, held the Lynx scoreless for the first five minutes and raced ahead 11-0 lead midway in the first quarter.

Seattle was up 21-14 after the opening frame before taking a 48-39 lead into halftime.

“We got good play off the bench in the first half that was very key,” Hughes said. “A lot of it was (Mosqueda-Lewis). She was playing really well. I wish I could have found more minutes for her late. I thought that group catapulted to the lead we had at the half.”

Minnesota pulled to within 67-63 at the start of the fourth quarter, when Seattle put the game away with a 13-5 run to start the period.

It was a much-needed win for the Storm (15-13), which had lost its previous two games and was 2-5 in the past seven.

With six regular-season games remaining, the defending WNBA champions are sixth in the league standings ahead of seventh-place Phoenix (13-13) and eighth-place Minnesota (13-14).

The Storm is still in contention for one of the top four playoff seeds, which receives a first-round playoff bye and guarantees homecourt advantage. The Storm is 1½ games behind fourth-place Los Angeles (15-10) and a game behind fifth-place Chicago (15-11).

The Storm and Sparks split their regular-season games and play Sept. 5 in a matchup that could have postseason implications. (In case of a tie, the team with a better record in head-to-head matchups receives the higher playoff seed.)

The Storm would need to finish ahead of Chicago in the standings to win the No. 4 seed because the Sky won the regular-season series 2-1.

If the standings remain the same, Seattle would host Phoenix in a single-elimination first-round matchup.

“I think it’s important,” Hughes said when asked about the value of capturing the No. 4 playoff seed. “But what I’m seeing from this team, if we have to play in a one-game thing, I don’t know. I think we’re maybe built to do that.”