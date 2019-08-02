SEATTLE — It’s been 10 months since the Storm defeated the Washington Mystics in a three-game sweep to win the 2018 WNBA title.

Yet those 10 months haven’t been kind to the Storm, which lost forward Breanna Stewart and point guard Sue Bird in the preseason to severe injuries (Stewart tore her Achilles and Bird underwent knee surgery).

The list of injured players only grew as the season started, including the absence of coach Dan Hughes, who took time off to deal with his cancer diagnosis.

While Stewart remains out for the season and there still isn’t a timetable for Bird’s return, the Storm will have its healthiest, most complete roster in weeks starting today when it hosts the Mystics at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

“We know the Mystics are going to come out because they probably still feel a type of way after last year, but we’ve got to be prepared like we are for everybody,” All-Star forward Natasha Howard said. “Everybody is coming at us still like they think that we’re not going to make the playoffs because of our record or the injuries that we do have. We’ve just got to do the things that we know that we are good at. Don’t get out of our character.”

For the first time in over a month, since June 25, the Storm will have Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and All-Star guard Jewell Loyd back on the court together. Loyd returns to the starting lineup after sitting out for more than a month with an ankle injury, and Mosqueda-Lewis returns after missing the last two games with a knee injury. The two have been on and off the injured list since late June.

“I think we have a chance to be as healthy as this group has been now,” Hughes said.

Also on the injury front, Stewart spoke last weekend about her rehab and said she hopes to return by February to play with USA Basketball in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

“It’s been 13 weeks and I’m progressing really well. It’s a long, tedious process,” she told The Associated Press. “I went to go see my surgeon a week ago, and he’s really happy how things are going. I couldn’t have asked for my Achilles tendon to repair better, so that’s great.”

Stewart also said she’s been communicating with former NBA MVP Kevin Durant, who suffered the same injury in the NBA Finals.

“I reached out to him. It’s nice to have someone to talk to like that. Right now we’re the only two people going through this kind of thing at this level,” she said.

While Stewart and Bird continue to progress, the Storm’s current star duo returns from a successful trip to Las Vegas for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Howard helped lead Team Wilson to a 129-126 win over Team Delle Donne in her first All-Star appearance with 14 points and six rebounds. Loyd, who made her second All-Sar team, scored six points.

The Mystics (14-7) come into today’s matchup riding a four-game winning streak, while the Storm (12-9) has won four of its past five games.