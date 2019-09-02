Cowboys from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas claimed top round money during the Frontier Days Rodeo steer roping event that was contested Friday and Saturday mornings in the Walla Walla Fairgrounds arena.

But it was Jason Stewart, a roper from Heppner, Ore., who emerged as the overall champion and cashed the single biggest check.

Although Stewart’s third-place finish in the first round on Friday, an effort that earned him $693.87, was his only top-six finish in any of the four rounds, his overall time of 59 seconds flat on four head was the fastest aggregate time of the weekend. His reward was $1,871.85 and the Frontier Days 2019 steer roping championship.

Jake Clay of Sapulpa, Okla., who placed second in the third round on Saturday, finished second in the average at 59.2 seconds and collected $1,549.12. Clay cashed an additional $774.55 check for his second-place finish in the third round.

Thomas Smith of Bamsdall, Okla., and Brodie Poppino of Big Cabin, Okla., won Friday’s first and second rounds, respectively, and $935.92 each in first-place money. Smith was clocked in 13.2 seconds and Poppino roped and tripped his steer in 9.6 seconds, the fastest time of the rodeo.

Neither roper, however, finished among the top six in the average.

Trenton Johnson of Blue Mound, Kansas, got it done in 11.5 seconds to win the third round and J. Tom Fisher of Andrews, Texas, won the fourth round with a time of 11.4. They likewise were not among the top placers in the aggregate scoring.

Frontier Days concluded Sunday night. Those results will appear in Tuesday’s Union-Bulletin.

Frontier Days Rodeo

At Walla Walla Fairgrounds

Steer Roping

Friday’s Results

FIRST ROUND — 1, Thomas Smith, Bamsdell, Okla., 13.2 seconds, $935.92; 2, (tie) Brady Garten, Oologah, Okla., and Jason Stewart, Heppner, Ore., 13.4, $693.87 each; 4, Howdy McGinn, Durkee, Ore., 13.5, $451.82; 5, Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., 13.9, $290.46; 6, Brian Garr, Belle Fouche, S.D., 14.1; $161.36.

SECOND ROUND — 1, Brodie Poppino, Big Cash, Okla., 9.6 seconds, $935.92; 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 11.6, $774.55; 3, Chad Herren, Pawhuska, Okla., 12.7, $613.19; 4, Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo., 13.0; $451.82; 5, (tie) STrenton Johnson, Blue Mound, Kansas, and Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas, 13.2, $225.91 each.

Saturday’s Results

THIRD ROUND — 1, Trenton Johnson, Blue Mound, Kansas, 11.5 seconds, $935.92; 2, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 12.3, $774.55; 3, Trey Wallace, George West, Texas, 12.8; $613.19; 4, Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kansas, 13.0; $451.82; 5, (tie) Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas, and Howdy McGinn, Durkee, Ore., 13.6, $225.91 each.

FOURTH ROUND — 1, J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 11.4 seconds, $935.92; 2, Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo., 11.5, $774.55; 3, J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla., 11.7; $613.19; 4, Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla., 11.9, $451.82; 5, Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash., 12.2, $290.46; 6, Trey Wallace, George West, Texas, 12.23, $161.36.

AVERAGE — 1, Jason Stewart, Heppner, Ore., 59.0 seconds on four head, #1,871.85; 2, Jake Clay, Sapulpa, Okla., 59.2, $1,549.12; 3, Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas, 60.0, $1,226.38; 4, Zim Ziegelgruber, Edmond, Okla., 69.2, $903.65; Tom Sorey, Pendleton, 72.3, $580.92; 6, Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas, 75.4, $332.73.