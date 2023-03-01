Walla Walla Parks and Recreation's 2023 St. Paddy's Day Dash is coming to Fort Walla Walla Park on Saturday, March 18.
The event includes a 1-kilometer, 5K and 10K walk/runs for prizes from sponsors AK’s Mercado, Hot Mama’s Espresso, Walla Walla Bread Company, Colville Patisserie, Sweet Basil Pizzeria, The Green Lantern Tavern and the Red Monkey Downtown awarded to the top three finishers in all three races.
Dress festively to win one of the top three costumes for the event, and Smokin’ Bandits Food Truck will be on-site.
Registration is open until Friday, March 17, at website www.wwpr.us, for $15 for the 1K Kids Fun Run and $25 for the 5K and 10K Dashes. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt and a participation medal sponsored by Columbia REA. If you want your T-shirt by race day, you must register by Friday, March 3.
Pre-registered racers can check-in and pick up their packets beginning at 8:30 a.m. Same day registration is also available, but exact change or check is required and pre-registration is encouraged.
St. Paddy’s Day Dash Schedule of Events
8:30 a.m. — BIB pick up/registration
9:30 a.m. — 1K Kids Fun Run
10 a.m. — 10K St. Paddy’s Day Dash
10:05 a.m. — 5K St. Paddy’s Day Dash
11 a.m. — St. Paddy’s Day Bash with music, fun, prizes and Smokin’ Bandits Food Truck
For more information, see website www.wwpr@us, email recreation@wallawallawa.gov, or call 509-527-4527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.