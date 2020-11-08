Live television
Sunday
NFL FOOTBALL — Baltimore at Indianapolis, 10 a.m. (CBS); Seattle at Buffalo, 10 a.m. (FOX); Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1:25 p.m. (CBS); New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m. (NBC).
MLS SOCCER — New England at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m. (ABC); San Jose at Seattle, 3:30 p.m. (JOETV; Portland at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN).
AUTO RACING — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, noon (NBC).
GOLF — EPGA Tour Cyprus Showdown, 1:30 a.m. (GOLF); PGA Tour Houston Open, 10 a.m. (GOLF); PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 1 p.m. (GOLF).
TENNIS — ATP Paris, doubles final, 3:15 a.m. (TENNIS); ATP Paris, singles final, 6 a.m. (TENNIS).
HORSE RACING — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m. (FS2).
FIGURE SKATING — ISU Grand Prix, Cup of China, 9 a.m. (NBC).
FISHING — Bassmasters Elite Series, Texas Fest, 10 a.m. (ESPN2).
BOWLING — PBA Playoffs, Round of Eight, 11 a.m. (FS1), PBA Playoffs, Final Four, 1 p.m. (FS1).
GYMNASTICS — FIG Friendship and Solidarity Competition, 2 p.m. (NBCSN).
SERIE A SOCCER — Juventas at Lazio, 3:15 a.m. (ESPN2).
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER — Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion, 4 a.m. (NBCSN); Wolverhamptons at Leicester City, 5:55 a.m. (NBCSN).
COLLEGE TENNIS — ITA Women’s Fall National Championship, 1 p.m (ESPNU); ITA Men’s Fall Nationals, 3 p.m. (ESPU).
Monday
NFL FOOTBALL — New England at N.Y. Jets, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN).
TENNIS — ATP Sofia, 2 a.m., 8 a.m. (TENNIS).
KBO BASEBALL PLAYOFFS — Doosan Bears at KT Wiz, 1:25 a.m. (ESPN2).
Radio
Sunday
NFL FOOTBALL — Seattle at Buffalo, 10 a.m. KUJ (AM-1420).