Live television
Monday
NHL HOCKEY — Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m. (NHL).
NBA BASKETBALL — Portland at Phoenix, 6 p.m. (NBCSNW); Washington at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m. (NBA).
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL — Pepperdine at St. Mary’s (Calif.), 3 p.m. (ROOT); Syracuse at Duke, 4 p.m. (ESPN); Wofford at Samford, 4 p.m. (ESPNU); Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (ESPN); Stanford at Southern California, 6 p.m. (FS1).
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Creighton at Marquette, 4 p.m. (FS1); Arizona at Stanford, 6 p.m. (ESPN2); Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m. (ESPNU).
TENNIS — ATP Montpellier, ATP Singapore, WTA Adelaide, 3 a.m., 4:30 p.m. (TENNIS); ATP Montpellier, 10 a.m. (TENNIS).
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER — Crystal Palace at Brighton and Hove Albion, 11:55 a.m. (NBCSN).
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL — Long Island vs. Team Ignite, noon (ESPNU).
Tuesday
NHL HOCKEY — Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m. (NBCSN).
NBA BASKETBALL — Boston at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (TNT); Portland at Denver, 7 p.m. (TNT).
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. (ROOT); Florida at Auburn, 4 p.m. (ESPN); West Virginia at TCU, 4 p.m. (ESPN2); Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, 4 p.m. (ESPNU); Illinois at Michigan State, 4 p.m. (FS1); Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m. (ESPN); Oklahoma at Kansas State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2); Connecticut at Georgetown, 6 p.m. (FS1); Washington at Arizona State, 6 p.m. (PAC-12).
TENNIS — ATP Montpellier, ATP Singapore, WTA Adelaide, 3 a.m., 4:30 p.m. (TENNIS); ATP Montpellier, 10 a.m. (TENNIS).
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER — Southampton at Leeds United, 9:55 a.m. (NBCSN).
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL — Lakeland vs. Westchester, noon (ESPN2).
RADIO
Tuesday
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL — Washington at Arizona State, 6 p.m. KUJ (AM-1420).
CALENDAR
Monday
PREP GIRLS SOCCER — College Place at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
PREP GIRLS SOCCER — Wa-Hi at Richland, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL — Sunnyside Christian at DeSales, 6 p.m.; Yakama Tribal at Prescott, 6 p.m.; St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.; Dayton/Waitsburg at Mabton, 6:30 p.m.; Wa-Hi at Chiawana, 7 p.m.