Distracted drivers and bicycle riders are an ever present danger in the redwoods.
Everybody is looking up, up, up to neck-ache heights where trees taller than a football field top out in often fog-laden skies.
A band of big trees stretches from the southern Oregon coast to almost San Francisco.
Only a long day’s drive from Walla Walla, it’s a great spot to hike and bicycle.
Experiencing the world’s tallest trees, as well as blooming rhododendrons, is awe inspiring.
Banana slugs provide an added visual treat.
After attending Blue Mountain Community College — “Harvard on the hill” — on a track scholarship and before attending the University of Oregon, I took a “gap quarter” to bicycle through the redwood corridor.
Forty years later, I came back to see if my jaw would still drop.
The answer: Most certainly.
Bicycling partner Bill and I set up headquarters in the beachfront community of Crescent City, Calif., 7 feet above sea level.
Stunted wind-blown pines play backstop to long beaches.
A lighthouse sits on an island accessible at low tide.
Fog horns blare.
Marinas harbor fishing boats and seals, which compete for sleeping space on the docks.
Just east of the city limits, beyond a high ridge, groves of redwoods flourish.
The gravel roads are ideal for bicycling through the 10,000-acre Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, which contains 7 percent of the old-growth redwoods in the world.
Unlike Washington, there is no admission fee.
If you want a short hike, a 1,300-foot boardwalk leads visitors through the Grove of Titans.
A longer hike, the three-mile Mill Creek Trail, gives visitors a firsthand look at giant-sized vegetation, everything from ferns, rhododendrons, azaleas and trillium to salmonberry, thimbleberry and huckleberry.
Everything grows big here.
Among the 20 miles of trails in Jedediah Smith are Boy Scout Tree, Little Bald Hills, Nickerson Ranch and Stout Grove.
Hikers will often see redwood chipmunks cavorting under the gentle giants.
Hikers might also surprise deer and gray or Douglas squirrels.
Stellar’s jays flit through the underbrush, and American dippers hunt along the streams.
Woodpeckers hammer away deep in the shadowy woods.
Trees here often grow to 350 feet tall or more, with base diameters of about 20 feet.
Some redwoods have been around since before the birth of Christ.
One hundred inches of rain each year feeds this explosion of growth. An amazing contrast, though, exists between the coast and several miles inland.
The coast is cool and often fog bound.
Inland, skies often clear, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s in the heart of summer.
Bill and I explore the state park and then drive 20 or so miles south on the coast highway to reach Redwood National Park.
The highway has virtually no shoulders, and as I drive it now, I recall when I bicycled this stretch and am amazed I am still alive.
Log trucks whisk by on the narrow, windy, busy two-lane highway.
Cliffs rise on one side.
Drop offs to coastal inlets plunge on the other.
Oh, the joys of being 20 years old and indestructible.
A hike in the national park reveals what I’ve come to see: banana slugs. The bright yellow slugs, up to 8 inches long, are easily spotted on the forest floor.
The park includes 40 miles of rugged coastline as well as oak woodlands, prairies and the tallest trees on earth.
Once off the busy coast highway, Bill and I bicycle quieter roads through the redwoods, with challenging hills but light traffic.
Danger mainly comes from the tendency to gawk, trying to see the tops of these giants, and knowing every other driver and rider is doing the same.
We stop and hike the Simpson-Reed Trail, which goes through redwood groves and past nurse logs, hemlocks and huckleberries.
At less than a mile in length, it is good for those on a tighter time schedule.
Around every corner, another redwood towers to awe-inspiring heights.
Whether bicycling, hiking or driving, the redwoods offer a visual treat.
It’s a neck ache worth getting.
