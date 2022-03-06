With this year’s version of winter gradually slipping away and longer warmer days on the horizon, it is time to visit about snowpack.
Here in the northern Blue Mountains, the deposition of winter snow is hit and miss at best.
Many of us never think about the snowpack accumulating just east of Walla Walla.
And if we do, it is usually in the light of our opportunity to use the snow to ski or snowboard on, or crank up a snow machine and go ripping out over the ground on our snow mobiles.
Well, snow is far more valuable than just the recreation opportunities it provides us here in North America.
Across the northern and southern temperate zones of this planet, there are millions of humans and other animals, as well as plants, that are completely dependent on the accumulation of a snowpack during the winter months — be it the Northern or Austral winter.
The build-up and accumulation of snow is nature’s insurance strategy to provide water over long periods of time.
However, over the last 15 years the arrival of winter has been later and later during the “winter” months.
Due to climate shift, we are observing winters that often do not arrive in force until late January and more often not until early February into March.
From 2015, we have noticed that the overall length of cold winter days has greatly shortened from nine weeks in 2016 to five weeks in 2018.
So back to snowpack in the northern Blue Mountains.
Snow storms now arrive late in the winter season and may dump 8-10 inches at a time, building up to 25-30 inches, then a warm “chinook wind” hits, obliterating the accumulating snowpack, often to the point of little to no snow left on the ground.
Then, another cold front arrives and dumps another 15-25 inches, only for it to melt out.
The point is that in areas where we used to average 140-155 inches, we are now left with 50-60 inches of snow due to consistent meltouts during the cold months of the year.
Water is the key to the success of life in the Walla Walla Valley, and as the snowpack is becoming less dependable and more people want a slice of this shrinking water pie, it behooves all of us to really conserve and be a good steward of the waters coming out of the northern Blues.
So being as there is not 140-plus inches of snowpack in the Blues this spring, please plan on a longer, dryer, warmer spring, summer and fall.
As the traditional snowpack totals are becoming history, we all must do our best to recognize this new reality and adapt to it. The days of sloshing water down the gutter or in any way wasting this finite resource should be greatly re-considered.
The second part of this column is to urge clinicians and physicians of all types to strongly consider prescribing nature to their patients.
Being as many millions of sick, out-of-shape Americans are stressed out, depressed and hopeless and are completely disconnected from the natural world.
There is a cure for this.
Write a prescription for your patients to spend at least 30 minutes a day outside in a green space, reconnecting to the natural world and greatly reducing stress, worry and hopelessness.
I would suggest at least three of these 30-minute nature connections a week.
People need nature, as we are meant to be out there in nature to get out and away from just thinking about ourselves.
Nature is diverse, it is dynamic, and it is astounding to view and learn to understand.
Remember, life is good!
