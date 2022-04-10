It is now spring, and once again the winter season has been dispatched and nature here in Walla Walla County is making an outstanding effort to make life in all its forms vibrant and exciting!
Insects, vertebrates and plants are all answering the call to renewed life as the daylight hours increase.
We humans are also enticed to get outside as the daylight hangs on a bit longer every day. Longer daylight and warmer air temps cause many of us to spend way more time in the outdoors much to our benefit.
Amazing events happen right here under our noses this time of year. This is the moment in time to get out and make discoveries, learn new things, gain a new perspective on life.
Life is never hum-drum in the natural world.
So, I would suggest that you go and visit sites and places that you have never been by foot, bicycle or horse back right here in the Walla Walla Valley.
We have a great trail system that is growing and brings opportunity to explore, observe and understand how and why nature works as it does.
Check out on line the Blue Zones, Blue Mountain Audubon and Blue Mountain Land Trust as all of these organizations will be holding guided hikes in this area this month.
In this month’s column, I would like to share two interesting stories about living species that now are native here in this county.
The first is a rare and unusual species of native blackbird that first popped up in Washington in the late 1990s out on the Walla Walla River delta at its confluence with the Columbia River.
This hard-to-find blackbird species is known as the tricolored blackbird.
At a distant peek, it looks like the locally common red-winged blackbird, but on closer inspection you will see several noticeable differences in its form and plumage.
This blackbird first came into the Pacific Northwest as a result of severe droughts in central California over a period of several very long, hot springs and summers, when most surface water dried up in wetlands and marshes in the San Joaquin Valley and on out to the central coast of California.
What separates the tricolored blackbird from the red-winged blackbird are the epaulets, or colorful shoulder patches, on the wrists of the male’s wings.
On the tricolored blackbird, these epaulets are vibrant scarlet red with a pure white bar.
On the red-winged blackbird, the epaulets are very orange-red with a very yellow bar.
The tricolored blackbird likes to nest in areas with a mix of willows, woody scrubs and bull rushes over, or near, water.
The red-winged blackbird prefers pure cattail marsh areas over water.
So, one mid-April day in 2007 we happened to look out back into our garden where several feeders were. There, on the ground under the feeders, were blackbirds which at first we took to be the common red-winged blackbirds.
Then, one of these birds moved broadside to us and that is when we first saw the scarlet red and pure white epaulets.
Soon, there were several more of these totally unexpected visitors feeding off the seed in the garden.
We were stunned and overjoyed to see these tricolored blackbirds here in our garden.
By mid-afternoon, there were 22 of them pecking around on the ground.
We noticed that they were always flying off to the southwest and sometime later, others were showing up, always from the southwest.
So, we jumped in the car headed out to see if we could find the wetland where they were building a colony.
After looking several areas over without locating these rare birds, we stumbled on to a large active colony along the Oregon border just southeast of the Williams Brothers feedlots along a small stream.
We watched as hundreds of tricolored blackbirds rolled across several alfalfa fields feeding on insects and returning to their new breeding colony.
We were stunned and excited — never in our lives had we seen this species in these numbers in Washington state.
They kept coming to our feeders through late May.
By June, they were done and just as suddenly as they appeared, they were gone.
The other species today is the grass widow, which a spectacular native blooming flower up in the grasslands along Jasper Mountain right now.
Please only look and appreciate them from the road as they grow on PRIVATE LAND. Never pick them.
Remember, life is good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.