WOW, has it ever been HOT!
Wildlife and wild plants have really suffered and been horribly stressed during the dominance of this unprecedented heat dome sitting over the top of the Pacific Northwest.
Here in the Walla Walla Valley, I watched our thermometer climb to 117 degrees, but mostly hang right around 110-112 degrees.
It cooled off to 82 at night, though on Tuesday evening, June 29, it was 90 degrees at 10 p.m.
So, what do wild animals do when a heated air mass of this magnitude, never experienced, arrives and settles over this vast region?
The animals seek relief by going to water and into shade and sitting still until evening.
Many young birds and mammals simply die of heat exhaustion.
Water and shade are so valuable to have and maintain in events such as this last week.
A simple pan of water put out in your yard under shade really does help animals to survive.
Most wild birds and other animals have never been in heat like this. They have no genetic history of anything like this here in this region.
Animals have all kinds of strategies to survive heat; one is to go underground. This is when rodent and badger burrows become so important for so many species of animals.
It is also a time when woodpecker cavities in tree snags are used by all kinds of animals seeking shelter out of the sun.
Old, abandoned buildings, cars and sheds are also especially important sources of cover from this hot air and sun.
Many insects like butterflies, ants and beetles go dormant and become inactive hidden in shady areas under leaf litter, longer grass and in dense trees and brush.
You will notice that the honeybees simply leave your yards and flowers as the heat index climbs. They head for cover and water, as well.
Trees and many other plants are stressed and wilt.
Some moist soil plants die as the soils dry out and bake.
Unfortunately, this intense heat arrived just as many wild young birds were just fledging from their nests. I strongly suspect survival rates will be exceptionally low for these chicks.
So, the true impact of this nasty heat wallop to this region will not be fully understood for a while.
In this case wildlife, agriculture and humans all suffered greatly through these long, extremely hot days and less-than-cool nights.
I hope you will set a shallow pan of cool water out under shade for birds and other wildlife to have. Keep it filled with water.
In this column, two living species that, once seen, will never be forgotten.
The first is an occurrence lthat caught us totally off guard a few weeks ago.
While driving along a mountain road one morning early, we came around a curve and there, right in front of the rig, was a spectacular adult female bobcat.
She looked at us, and instead of running off, as is usual, she stood her ground.
Soon, we learned why.
Out from the side of the dirt track came two roly-poly, tiny kittens on truly short legs trying to catch up with mom.
We watched these beautiful native wild cats as mom called, directed and moved them along in front of us.
Several times, one of the kittens would veer off in the wrong direction and mom would literally go and pick that kitten up by the nape and return it to the road.
These fat little kittens had some spotting and barring on rusty/brown fur.
We watched them for 20 minutes as they loped along the road.
This was an amazing experience to have, and outstanding wild cats to see. In all my years of work in the Blue Mountains and exploring this spectacular range, I have never had a chance to see three bobcats at once.
Fun to watch and to know, despite all the threats these predators face, that this mom was taking such great care of her two small kittens so well.
Courage, hope and peace to you all.
Remember, life is good!