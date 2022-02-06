January 31 ended the last full month of what is normally considered the dead of winter.
We are now on the Spring side of winter, and the natural world is already in preparation for the coming change.
Here in Walla Walla County, those plants and animals that we share this land with have had a challenge of a time due to wildly fluctuating temperatures.
So, here are some January observations that are of interest to me.
Continuing presence of flying insects regardless of air temps.
We have seen midges, gnats and craneflies in the air and on the snow over the last six weeks.
Because these insects have adapted to the winter weather in this basin, other species of animals have prey base on which to survive, such as Anna’s hummingbirds, Say’s Phoebes and early arriving swallows coming back into this region from Central America.
February is the start of spring out in Wallula Gap and north up along the Snake River.
Both native plants and animals begin to stir and awaken in order to meet the approaching spring season.
This column, we will look at a mammal that comes into sight from its subterranean burrows starting the first few nights above 40 degrees.
This species is a sandy/loess soil obligate that excavates a large burrow system with many rooms for very precise uses.
This mammal is the native kangaroo rat known as the Ord’s kangaroo rat.
This amazing rodent species is beautiful to look at with its large dark eyes, pale tan pelage and very interesting ears.
It has large hind legs and smaller shorter front legs. It spends much of its time on its hind feet jumping around and feeding on plant seeds, leaves and bulbs, along with insects it can capture.
These rats have long tails that allow them to steer in mid-air as they jump. They can swing that tail in mid air and change direction 90 degrees in a split second to avoid coyotes, skunks or snakes.
Their hearing is astounding, as they have large auditory bulla attached to their skulls that act as sound chambers that amplifies any sound vibrations traveling through the ground or air, enabling them to hear approaching land animals.
They also send messages to other kangaroo rats by thumping the ground with their hind legs as a warning of a predator’s arrival.
I have had many great experiences with these wonderful rodents. I will share one with you.
My sophomore year in college, I was given a large, quarter-inch steel mesh cage with a movable dividing wall that could be pulled across, leaving about a two-inch-wide gap between sides.
Each side was 2-feet by 2-feet.
So, I placed a wood sheet under the cage and cardboard edging three inches high around the outside of the cage, and filled it with sand from Wallula.
After setting this cage up in an extra room on an old coffee table, I set out to study this cool desert rodent.
I got permission to capture and observe an Ord’s kangaroo rat.
So one evening while out in Wallula Gap, I captured a single kangaroo rat.
The Ord’s, as a species is the most laid back, unaggressive wild rodent I have ever caught. Mellow and easy going is an understatement for this animal.
I placed him in the cage with the sand floor and clumps of bunchgrass here and there.
I placed an old Sherman live trap in one corner, which he used as a burrow. He filled it with shredded paper and seeds he collected.
I placed a plastic bottle cap full of water every day which he drained by the next morning.
His favorite foods were black-oil sunflower seeds, living yellowjacket wasps and green bunchgrass leaves.
I kept him for seven months and then released him back into the same area that I caught him.
He was extremely clean, only using one distant corner to leave his scat.
He was curious about all kinds of events in the house.
Repetitive sounds seemed to bother him, music held great interest for him.
He often commented on three things with quiet chirps, and squeaks; they were fresh living insects, music and unsalted peanuts.
A wonderful native wild animal.
Remember, life is good!
