Many mindsets seem to come to the forefront with the beginning of any sports season.
Those of anxiousness.
Curiosity.
Excitement.
But perhaps the mindset of being "coolly confident" is one that applied to the Northwest Athletic Conference champion Walla Walla Community women's basketball team of 2009-10 that posted a 28-1 record.
The Warriors had every right to be optimistic going into the championship campaign.
They returned a majority of players that contributed to a fourth-place finish in the 2009 conference tournament.
Among them was current assistant coach and former guard Kati (Isham) Treinan, who ended her two-year career as the NWAC's Most Valuable Player.
"Our goal was to win (the tournament)," said WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine, who has guided the program to three conference crowns during her two-decade reign. "But at the same time, Yakima Valley was loaded. There were two good teams in the NWAC and both were in the Eastern Region."
Walla Walla, which at one point ripped off 17 straight victories, experienced few disappointments in the regular season minus a loss to Yakima Valley and a challenging game at Columbia Basin in which it rallied from a six-point, second-half deficit.
"That didn't happen to us much," Hazeltine said. "We knew it was going to come down to us and Yakima (for the league championship)."
The Warriors and Yakima Valley tied for the East title with 13-1 records.
Among the regular-season highlights was a crossover tournament triumph at Umpqua, which included a win over the hosts in the championship game, Hazeltine said.
"Umpqua was good," Hazeltine said. "We knew that if we beat Umpqua, we could have a special year."
WWCC commenced NWAC tournament play by beating Umpqua, 71-58. It clipped Centralia, 64-55, in the quarterfinal round and slid past Lane in the semifinals, 72-69.
Then it was on to the final game where a familiar foe was waiting: Yakima Valley.
In what Hazeltine described as "one of the best games I have ever been involved in," the Warriors prevailed, 75-72.
"Nobody got up by more than five points," Hazeltine said. "Katie hit a huge 3, we hit some big free throws down the stretch, and played 10 seconds of really good defense (before the final buzzer).
"I remember Kati getting the rebound (of the last YVC shot), the clock ran out, Kati threw the ball up in the air, our players ran to the bench, and we started the celebration," Hazeltine said. "We had hard-working, blue-collar kids."
Hazeltine admitted that comparing the title teams of 2001, 2010, and 2018 is a tough chore.
"The 2010 team was a lot deeper," Hazeltine said. "It was all about defense. We had a good scoring team, but played great defense."
Hazeltine said that the 2010 championship team has had a lasting impact on the Warrior program.
"It's nice to have former players come back and coach," Hazeltine said. "Kati can let kids know what it takes to win a title. The kids have so much respect for her. It's nice to have her legacy around.
"We had good students who worked hard in the community," Hazeltine said of her 2010 charges. "It was about more than winning the tournament. They represented our school and community well. They were a stellar group of girls. Their legacy lives on. They're a great example for everybody we bring in."