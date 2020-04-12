The 30-season history of Walla Walla Community College football, which unfolded from 1968 through 1997, had its share of successes.
Countless Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges championships.
An undefeated regular season in 1986.
Back-to-back appearances in the Centennial Bowl in 1987 and 1988.
But it’s possible that the best season of all occurred in 1990 when this band of Warriors finished with a No. 7 national ranking, an 8-1 record, and a victory in a postseason bowl game.
Not bad when one considers that these achievements happened amidst a troubling pre-season backdrop.
“There were a lot of things going on,” said Mike Levens, WWCC’s head coach from 1988-97. “The NWAACC (now called the Northwest Athletic Conference) was falling apart. It dwindled down for various reasons. One of our big concerns was could we find a schedule.”
Walla Walla and Wenatchee Valley were the only two NWAACC schools fielding football teams going into 1990. The likes of Columbia Basin, Spokane, Olympic, and Yakima Valley dropped their programs during the 1980s.
The Warriors played just four regular-season games against junior college competition — two of which were tight contests with Wenatchee.
Levens believed the ingredients for a memorable season were in place.
“We had a lot of good football players coming back and good coaches,” Levens said. “We were optimistic about having a good year.”
WWCC opened the season with a narrow escape versus Washington State. Walla Walla squeaked by the baby Cougars, 21-17, at Martin Stadium.
It shut out the Central Washington junior varsity, 14-0, in Ellensburg a week later before opening the home portion of its schedule with a 47-15 victory over the Federal Way Jets.
The Warriors notched their fourth straight win in September’s final weekend, as WWCC escaped Wenatchee Valley with a 20-18 triumph.
“Our defense played well the whole year,” Levens said. “They were the reason we were as successful as we were. The CWU game was not as tough a game, but it was a competitive game.”
Walla Walla began October by upending WSU and former Wa-Hi quarterback Drew Bledsoe, 33-7, at Borleske Stadium.
“Drew was going to start the next week (for the WSU varsity),” Levens recalled. “But we sacked him, he landed on his shoulder, and his left arm ended up in a sling. I thought, ‘These guys aren’t going to play us again.’ (Former WSU coach) Mike Price was supportive of the community colleges. Drew had a great career.”
The Warriors suffered their lone loss of the season the following week. WWCC was humbled by National Junior College Athletic Association powerhouse Dixie, 40-13, in St. George, Utah.
“They took it to us,” Levens said. “They ran the ball well. NJCAA teams were full scholarship programs. It was tough playing them anywhere. Playing NJCAA teams meant we had to pick our game up.”
Ricks, an elite NJCAA program which upended the Warriors in both the 1987 and 1988 Centennial Bowls, provided the opposition on Parents Weekend Oct. 20.
The Vikings scored on the first play from scrimmage, led 14-0 early in the first quarter, 24-7 at halftime, and 31-14 through three quarters.
Walla Walla staged a furious, fourth-quarter comeback. A 1-yard touchdown plunge by Bobby Frazier with 13 seconds remaining capped a 20-point final period in a 34-31 victory.
“They had our number for a number of games,” Levens said. “It was the biggest game we had won in a long, long time. Our coaches did a great job putting a game plan together. There were a lot of great plays by a lot of great kids. It was one of the most exciting games we played at Borleske Stadium.”
A third bowl appearance in four years was on the line one week later when WWCC hosted Wenatchee Valley.
On a rain-soaked day in which the teams combined for nine turnovers, Walla Walla managed to eke out a 29-26 conquest.
“It’s tough to beat a team a second time,” Levens said. We knew it was going to be tough. It came down to the fourth quarter and another come-from-behind win.”
The Warriors traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, in early December to face Glendale in the Valley of the Sun Shrine Bowl.
“It was a neat situation,” Levens said. “It was a real reward. We worked really hard on conditioning and changed our practices a little bit.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” Levens said, “but we had a good idea of what we needed to do.”
It showed in the first half as WWCC built a 31-18 halftime lead.
But Glendale took a fourth-quarter edge that lasted until Aki Kamada, a Japanese transfer student that attended Touchet High School, booted a field goal at the 1:47 mark that lifted Walla Walla to victory, 34-32.
“Winning a bowl game is something you never forget,” Levens said. “It was one of the neatest things ever. It was pretty exciting — a great ride.”
A great ride for many — both on and off the Tausick Way campus.
“Walla Walla Community College made a commitment to athletics,” Levens said. “We gave people in the community something to be proud of.”