Ready for a break from the revving engines and throbbing stereos of town life, eager to spend time away from the misinformation superhighway that is Facebook, I grab my day pack and hit the real highway.
I point the Prius up the Blue Mountains.
Across the Minam Summit to where the Minam and Wallowa rivers join.
Up the Wallowa River into the Wallowa Valley.
The two hour, 20 minute drive (before snow season) takes me to the artsy cowboy town of Joseph, Ore., for a change of altitude — and attitude.
No more Mr. Grumpy Pants.
Even in pandemic times, especially in summer, the town of Joseph and Wallowa Lake just south can seem like a version of Coney Island.
In fall, however, things slow.
In late fall they might even freeze solid.
If going to Joseph in the offseason, it’s best to check the weather forecast and road report. Snow might turn a hike into a snowshoe jaunt.
Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site, between Joseph and Wallowa Lake, offers an oasis from the hubbub in midsummer. It’s also a fine place to walk, snow permitting, other seasons of the year.
Situated on a terminal moraine at about 4,200 feet above sea level, Iwetemlaykin is part of the ancestral homeland of the Nez Perce.
Iwetemlaykin is Nez Perce for “at the edge of the lake.”
The area marks the beginning of the Nez Perce National Historic Trail, which commemorates the 1877 running battle when the Nez Perce were driven out of the Wallowa Valley and made a 1,170-mile trek through the Rocky Mountains.
Most were apprehended by the U.S. military just short of Canada and freedom.
From there, Chief Joseph’s band was sent to live out their lives on reservations.
I contemplate the past as I hike the 1.8-mile moderately trafficked, smooth graveled path (out and back).
I also enjoy the present.
Views of the Wallowa Mountains unfold.
Called the “Little Switzerland of America” and one of the “seven wonders” of Oregon, the Wallowas loom above the 62-acre park.
The Silver Lake Ditch, which feeds Knight’s Pond, a centerpiece of the heritage site, and the Wallowa River, which borders the park, add background music as I hike the easy, family friendly path.
I trudge over rolling grasslands shaped by the retreat of glaciers.
Soon I reach Knight’s Pond.
Curtained from the outside world by ponderosa pines, Douglas firs and cottonwoods, the oasis within an oasis is a magnet on this hot day.
I sit down, take off my shoes and socks and soak my toes in the icy waters. My toes turn blue.
Across the way, several children splash and play as their parents watch from the bank. They raise kids tough in these parts.
Using a footbridge, I cross the Silver Lake Ditch’s fast moving, clear water.
Beyond, a meadow unfolds.
Raptors circle above.
Butterflies flit from flower to flower.
Songbirds twitter in the hardwoods.
A bench offers a place to sit and revel in the alpine beauty.
I make a loop, leaving the parking lot at the northeast end of the heritage site and arriving at another lot of the southeast end.
That leaves a quarter mile walk along the highway on a bicycle path, beside which California poppies blossom, to reach my car.
The Old Chief Joseph gravesite overlooking Wallowa Lake, south of the heritage site, is also easily accessible by foot.
Also walkable is Joseph, a town of just over 1,000 population that blossoms in summer thanks to its artful ambiance.
No matter the time of year, you might want to walk the main street and check out the bronze sculptures or step into an art gallery, whiskey distillery, coffee or chocolate shop.
Wallowa Lake and its moraines is another must-see.
At the state park on the south end, deer frolic and eagles swoop.
Summer visitors might want to take the gondola ride up Mount Howard, where more hiking trails await.
It’s a bit pricey but a good way to get a lay of the land, the farm country to the north and the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Oregon’s largest, to the south and west. Peaks abound.
From atop Mount Howard, you can see “forever,” even into the past. One can envision how the Wallowa country would have looked before roads were paved and agriculture sewed its patchwork quilt, when Chief Joseph’s people used Iwetemlaykin, and the valley beyond, as their summer oasis.
