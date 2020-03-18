The coronavirus that prematurely ended Walla Walla Community College’s women’s basketball season earlier this month isn’t expected to negatively impact, at least in a big way, four-year colleges who are interested in recruiting Warrior sophomores.
Most of that process has already been completed, WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said.
But the nationwide – make that worldwide – shutdown because of COVID-19 will most certainly impact her players when it comes to decision time. That moment when they must sign on the dotted line and commit to a school where they intend to spend the next two years.
Holly Golenor, Sailor Liefke and Jessica Cheney have been identified as the three WWCC sophomores with the talent to move on and play basketball at the next level.
Fellow sophomores Caitlin McGreevy and Tori Craner saw their collegiate basketball careers come to a close when the Northwest Athletic Conference made the correct call and canceled its season-ending championship tournament over concerns about the deadly virus that has put the nation’s sporting world in a deep freeze.
“We’ve had a lot of (four-year) coaches at a bunch of our games this year,” Hazeltine said. “And there’s been a lot of interest in Holly, Sailor and Jessica.
“Most of it has been at the NAIA level, but that’s a wide range,” the coach added.
Liefke, a 5-foot-2 shooting guard out of Sunnyside Christian High School in Sunnyside, Wash., led the Warriors in scoring this season with a 16.7 average. She also averaged 6.3 rebounds a game and 3.2 assists.
Golenor, a 6-0 post from Cole Valley High in Meridian, Idaho, was the team’s top rebounder at 7.5 boards per game. And her 13.9 scoring average was second on the team.
And Cheney, a 5-7 guard from White Swan, Wash., finished at 11.7 points a game, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Cheney enhanced her chances of being recruited by leading the team in scoring over the final couple of weeks of the regular season.
“They have so many people interested in them, but right now they don’t want to name any names,” Hazeltine said. “Of course, it would have been nice to have played in the tournament where a lot more coaches could have seen them play.”
Because the coronavirus has brought college athletic departments to a standstill, it might also prevent Liefke, Golenor and Cheney from visiting the schools in which they are interested in transferring.
“The negative is on the girls’ side,” Hazeltine said of impact of the virus. “They need to see the campus and meet the team, and now I don’t know if that can happen.
“It doesn’t fall negative on coaches because they have already seen the girls play and have expressed that they want them. But girls may have to make decisions without seeing the entire package.”
For all five sophomores, the way the season was short circuited won’t soon be forgotten, if ever.
“They are all extremely disappointed,” Hazeltine said of her sophomores. “We went over there with a 26-2 record and we were really playing well our last two or three games.
“We all felt like we had a great shot at winning it all,” she said. “Now we will never know.”
The finality of it all hit home last week when a number of the team’s players were on the court in the Dietrich Dome anticipating getting the chance to work out against new recruits who were making their campus visits.
“We were supposed to have a couple of recruits in town because that is what we do in the spring after we we’re done,” Hazeltine said. “But the NWAC came down on recruiting and I had to call them and tell them they couldn’t come.
“Our players were all dressed and ready to go, and I had to tell them to change and go home. They really didn’t want to because it really meant it was over.
“They just wanted the chance to play against each one last time.”