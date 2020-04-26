Broadcasting, newspaper writing, public address announcing and statistical gathering have been cornerstones of my life for the better part of four decades.
Who would have thought these pillars would take root after early years of calling televised sporting events with the sound down in the living room or bedroom, then graduating to taking a tape recorder to local games and describing the action?
My first exposure to local radio sports broadcasting occurred in 1977 while spotting for commentators Beven Roth and Bud Bowman — the voices of DeSales football at the time.
DeSales provided ample opportunities for upward mobility, i.e., public address announcing and maintaining statistical data. The program fielded some fine athletes during that time including Todd Richard, Brian Richard, Jim Lyons, Rod Fazzari, Scott Lane, and Steve Doyle. Coaches worked for were Dave Curtis, Mike Michels, Wayne Dickey, Carl Keeter, and Tim Duncan.
There were a fair amount of successes during that time. The 1979 baseball and football teams reached the Class A quarterfinals, and both the 1981-82 and 1983-84 boys basketball teams qualified for state.
Walla Walla Community College was the next stop for a public address opportunity. Among those who supported me along the early steps on that path were coaches Gary Knecht, John Volek, Art Wilmore, Don Boen, Gary Bennett and Alice Hardin, and administrators like Dr. Steve Van Ausdle and Dr. Jerry Anhorn. Highlights included handling P.A. for the 1986 Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges men’s basketball championships and a good portion of an undefeated football season later that year.
My first radio job was at KHIT (now KGDC) after the garnering of an Associate of Arts Degree from WWCC in 1983.
I will always be grateful to Steve Stevens for offering the Sports Director position and opening the door to an on-going journey.
Sandwiched in during the KHIT experience was a chance to rejoin Bud Bowman, this time for Wa-Hi football broadcasts.
Another radio job and one year as Sports Information Director at Whitman followed before a trip to Ellensburg to attend Central Washington University unfolded in 1987.
Working for former S.I.D. Bob Guptill provided invaluable knowledge and experience.
My first taste of regular play-by-play duties also happened in Ellensburg.
I called EHS football in 1988 alongside a local business owner — the late John Frazzini.
Once a Bachelor of Arts Degree was achieved at CWU, I returned to Walla Walla to call Wa-Hi sports from 1989-2000 and WWCC football and basketball from 1990-93.
I witnessed Drew Bledsoe’s senior season on the gridiron, a Warriors’ football bowl victory, and numerous Wa-Hi state playoff appearances including the Class 4A state championship run by the 1998-99 boys basketball team coached by Jim Thacker.
Walla Walla Community College afforded me chances to do P.A. and keep stats as well.
Former WWCC athletic director and head football coach Mike Levens was instrumental in having that door ajar.
Tim Toon, Steve Irons, Jeff Reinland, Robin Greene, Terry Layton, Ken Johnson and Mike Staudenmaier were among the coaches I encountered during a decade-long stretch.
After a two-year stint as S.I.D. at Central, I returned to Walla Walla in 2003 and Jim Buchan, former U-B sports editor, was gracious enough to afford me the opportunity to author local athletic articles — which continues to this day thanks to sports editor Bret Rankin.
Announcing and writing about American Legion baseball, high school and college events, and obtaining a full-time job in the Milton-Freewater School District spiced the next decade plus.
Would play-by-play ever return to my career vocabulary?
Yes!
Mark Higgins, director of communications for the Walla Walla School District, and Rod Fazzari, head of Two Hearts Communications, approached me about a possible return to broadcasting in 2016.
I jumped at the chance and have loved calling DeSales football and Wa-Hi basketball the past four seasons.
Another debt of thanks is owed to the Walla Walla Sweets of the West Coast Baseball League.
Doing play-by-play in 2019 and public address commentating prior to that has made the recent summers so enjoyable and fun.
To those mentioned in this piece, directly or indirectly, thank you for all the memories forged.
I very much look forward to the thrills, chills and spills yet to come.