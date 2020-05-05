It was truly an honor to broadcast Walla Walla Sweets baseball last summer and be part of such an exciting season.
A 30-plus win season.
A playoff season.
The three individuals who proceeded me in the broadcast booth — Brandon Pavlina, Ben Farber, and Zach Bigley — took time recently to share their thoughts on being "Voice of the Sweets."
Pavlina, currently the sports director at J98 The Boot in Farmington, Mo., described his 2018 experience as "incredible."
"There's something special about baseball in Walla Walla," Pavlina said. "The support from the community, the energy at historic Borleske Stadium. It's something that I'll always remember and look back on fondly."
Pavlina wasted no time thanking former team president Zachary Fraser for the opportunity.
"He gave a Midwest guy a chance to come and experience the Pacific Northwest and I'll be eternally grateful for that," Pavlina said. "He was always extremely supportive and gave me great guidance that allowed me to be successful in Walla Walla."
One of the benefits of broadcasting Sweets baseball was traveling around the "beautiful Pacific Northwest," Pavlina said.
"I would love to live up there someday," Pavlina said. "The people are as welcoming as can be and the landscape — the trees, the mountains, the rivers and lakes — just draws you in and I can't wait to come back."
Pavlina credits current general manager Cody Miller with acclimating him to the area.
"He's a great guy who has such an incredible passion for Sweets baseball," Pavlina said. "I was thrilled for him when he got the opportunity to take over as general manager. Cody is one of the hardest workers I've ever been around and I know that work ethic will lead to great things for both him and Sweets baseball in the future."
Farber was in his third year of broadcasting when he entered Sweets Nation in 2017. He had spent two summers in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, one with the Plymouth Pilgrims and one with the New Bedford Bay Sox.
"I applied for about 40-50 jobs for the summer of 2017 and had offers from the Cape Cod League, the Northwoods League, and the Sweets as well as some pro teams," said Farber, a student at Boston's Northeastern University.
He decided to come to Walla Walla "because they made me the best offer.
"I was excited to spend time in a new part of the country and, for me, the West Coast League offered the best balance of competition, travel and airtime," Farber said.
Working for the Sweets allowed Farber to learn what it was like to be a broadcaster in professional baseball.
"My previous experiences had been limited — show up for the game, call the game, maybe write a postgame story and call it a day," Farber said. "In Walla Walla, I really came to understand the 24/7 nature of your responsibilities as a pro baseball broadcaster and Zach Fraser gave me the opportunity to more or less run the show, broadcast-wise."
Bonding with coaches, players and game day staff added positively to Farber's stay.
"I grew to be more comfortable on the air and learned how to make videos," Farber said. "Zach pushed me and encouraged me to push myself beyond what I believed my limitations were, and I wound up with a summer I was proud of."
Other highlights included calling the WCL All-Star Game's home run derby, and an in-broadcast interview with former Major League star Jim Leyritz.
"Walla Walla really felt like a community," Farber said. "Seeing the stands packed every day and the Sweets gear displayed around town was a rewarding feeling. It's really nice to see the way the community supports the team and vice-versa. That's not the case in every WCL city. There is something special about a night game at Borleske."
Bigley, now with the Class AA Frisco (Tex.) Roughriders, called Sweets games in both 2015 and 2016. He was in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., before landing in the Lone Star State.
Bigley said his first year was a time for learning.
"Then in 2016, I made the position my own and wanted to make it the best from a media standpoint," Bigley said. "I was trying to crawl my way up the ladder. It made the jump to the minor leagues easier."
Bigley recalled his signature Sweets moment — calling a Kyle Molnar no-hitter at Kitsap.
"There were maybe nine people in attendance and I called the game from the left-field beer garden," Bigley said. "It was great being with the guys and around that kind of exuberance."
Bigley, like Pavlina and Farber, expressed his appreciation for players, fans, and the community.
"It's special to me to see what players go through," Bigley said. "It's wonderful to have a community that rallies around baseball and understand how much baseball means to these young men."