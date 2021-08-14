Larry Price inherited the Walla Walla Sweets’ managerial position just a couple months before the West Coast League season began in June, when Jeff Cirillo had to step away with a family issue.
When the Sweets’ season concluded on Thursday night, Aug. 12, with a tough 4-2 loss to Ridgefield in 10 innings, Walla Walla finished with a 15-33 record.
But a season record doesn’t always tell the tale in baseball.
“If you judge it by wins and losses, we didn’t live up to what we’d hoped to do,” Price said from his Boise home on Friday. “The injury bug hit us hard. We lost five or six of our best pitchers when they went down with arm issues or family things. We were doing fairly well when they were here, and we added some quality pitchers. It’s too bad we didn’t have the guys we lost with our additions.
“But we set a Walla Walla Sweets record for strikeouts as a pitching staff,” Price said of the 507 Ks the Sweets pitchers compiled this season.
That achievement wasn’t the highlight of the season for the interim manager.
“The season, when we reflect back, the team and coaching staff will have a special bond for the rest of our lives,” he said. “These young men will go back to their college teams and be better young men as well as ballplayers.”
That bond showed after Thursday’s finale at Borleske Stadium.
“We stayed at the ballpark for almost an hour after the game,” Price said. “It was all hugs and love.
“Everyday, they couldn’t wait to get to the ballpark,” he said of his players. “These guys didn’t want it to end, and I didn’t want to go home yet. Hopefully, some will be back next year playing for the Sweets. There’s a love for the program and that name across their chest.
“There wasn’t a more tight-knit group in the league than ours, I can say that without a shadow of a doubt.”
Price said watching his players improve during the season was a career highlight for the lifelong baseball man.
“Just seeing the growth of some of these guys, from day one to where they are now, is amazing,” he said. “Everyday going to the ballpark we felt like we were going to Disney Land. And being around a group of phenomenal young men, and seeing how much they grew as men and ballplayers — they’ll be better young men.”
An interesting aside is the fact that Larry was also coaching his son, Parker, this season.
The two had both been members of the Sweets two seasons ago, when Larry was an assistant coach and Parker was playing in Walla Walla for the first time after spending two seasons with the Wenatchee AppleSox.
Their goal, when on the same team, is to not act as father and son on the field, which they accomplished two seasons ago as well as this.
“Just a week and a half ago, one of our players said he hadn’t realized Parker was my son!” Larry Price said.
And Parker wound up leading the WCL North Division with a batting average of .310.
“Parker approached every Sweets game like it was the seventh game of the World Series,” Larry said. “I couldn’t be more proud, as a dad and as a coach.”
Parker’s WCL playing days are over, as he’ll conclude his collegiate baseball career next spring with Northwest Nazarene. West Coast League players must have college eligibility remaining to play in the league.
And Parker will be graduating with a Master’s in Business Administration, his proud father said.
Larry Price said his relationship with Sweets fans, and the Walla Walla community as a whole, was “unbelievable.
“The community and fan base hold just a treasured spot in my heart,” he said. “Last night after the game, walking back to the dugout, the whole third-base section started chanting my name — I’ll never forget it. It’s the most inspirational experience of my 45-50 years in baseball.
“A win-loss season like we had can be tough on you, but it was 180 degrees from that,” Price said. “I hope anybody reading this knows how fortunate they are to live in Walla Walla. I’ve been home (in Boise) for about 10 hours now, and I already miss it. It’s a special, special place.”
As for whether Larry will return to the Sweets next season, he doesn’t yet know.
He recently retired after 32 years of teaching sports — “kayaking, SCUBA, all the things I love to do” — in Boise School District high schools.
“I retired with 300 sick days because I didn’t want to miss work,” he said of his career with BSD. “I was blessed.”
Price is now running baseball operations for a Boise-area organization, helping develop young coaches and recruiting.
“I’m so excited, baseball’s been my life,” he said.
But that doesn’t preclude Price’s return to Walla Walla, something he’d love to do.
“I’m praying I’ll get to come back to Walla Walla,” he said. “Everyday it’s on my mind when I’m in Boise. I’m hoping I can work again for the (Sweets) organization and the community.
“There’s a song, ‘I Left my Heart in San Francisco. Well, Larry Price left his heart in Walla Walla,” Price said. “I really did. Everyday going to the grocery store or the YMCA, it’s heaven on earth. I left my heart in Walla Walla.
“Thanks you, Walla Walla, I love you.”