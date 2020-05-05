This spring would have been Lon Olson’s 25th and final season as head golf coach at DeSales High School.
But the corona virus pandemic has put a stop to that and more.
For now.
“I was going to hang it up,” Olson said. “But (long-time McLoughlin High School coach) Barry Wofford said ‘Let’s go out together.’
One could assume that many discussions about Irish golf would start with Emily Baumgart.
And with good reason.
Baumgart, who later starred at Washington State, was an individual state medalist twice and runner-up twice.
Baumgart won the Class 1B-2B medalist honor by 42 strokes in 2014 and then coasted to an 18-stroke triumph a year later.
By contrast, the DeSales boys program had “a run” in the early 2010s “that was pretty awesome,” Olson said.
The 2012 and 2013 teams won state championships and the 2011 and 2014 squads placed second.
Seeds for those successful years were planted in 2010, Olson said.
“We thought we could do some damage with these kids the next three or four years,” Olson said. “The kids got their feet wet and were able to see what they had to do.”
Ryan Baumgart, after a ninth-place finish in the 2010 state tournament, won the district crown prior to the 2011 state tourney.
He led the Irish with the first of his three consecutive individual state titles. Jerod Konen and Bryce Scott were 17th and 31st, respectively.
“It rained cats and dogs,” Olson said of the Tacoma weather conditions. “Ryan was a solid golfer. The kids fed off of him. He inspired Jerod and Bryce.
“I thought we had a shot,” Olson said. “We talked about everyone playing their game the first day. Having three golfers make the cut helped us get that second-place trophy.”
Scott “stepped up his game,” Olson said, as did Konen in 2012. Scott placed eighth and Konen was 13th.
Olson also praised Scott Kimball, an eighth grader at the time, who qualified for state.
“Ryan set the standard,” Olson said. “The cool part was that Jerod and Bryce wanted to beat one another. Any time you have two guys in the top 10, you have a good chance to trophy.
“It’s quite an advantage on the field.”
Konen finished third in 2013 and Scott swung his way to 13th. Kimball was 19th.
“It was nice to win it again,” Olson said. “We were stacked that year.”
Waitsburg’s Dakota Baker — 13th in 2011, 16th in 2012, and 11th in 2013 — “pushed Ryan to be a better golfer,” Olson recalled. “Five kids going after one another.”
DeSales’ 2013 team and Ryan Baumgart in 2014 were finalists for Blue Mountain Sports Awards’ notoriety for their efforts, Olson said.
Lucas Lyons notched an eighth-place showing in 2014 while Konen and Kimball tied for 10th.
Eighth grader Matt Baumgart also qualified for state.
“We had three (championships) in a row until the final group,” Olson said. “Two kids from St. George’s played well and took it away from us.”
DeSales was well represented at state with four boys and an equal number of girls participating, Olson said.
Kimball (fourth) and Steve Xiao (11th) paced DeSales to a third-place performance in 2016. Shea Kimball, who qualified for state in 2016 as a freshman, and Jake Wiley were 19th and 20th, respectively, at the 2018 spring fling. They were joined by fellow state qualifiers Owen Worden and Matt Baumgart.
“DeSales has good student-athletes,” Olson said. “It’s easy to work with those kids. They know academics come first. We have great kids and parents.
“I have nothing but positive things to say.”