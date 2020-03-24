One could hypothesize that the postponement and cancellation of sporting events locally, regionally, nationally, and around the globe due to the coronavirus has been painful.
For professional franchises.
For colleges and high schools.
For coaches.
For athletes.
Walla Walla Valley sports fans, to varying degrees, are also feeling the pinch because of COVID-19.
"It is still unbelievable to me what is going on locally as well as nationwide," said Kent Kavanaugh, a substitute teacher in the Walla Walla School District. "I have never seen sports just stop. You can't watch anything locally or on television.
"Sports has been a huge part of my life," said Kavanaugh, a 1984 DeSales High School graduate who was a varsity basketball statistician and baseball player. "I feel sorry for all the athletes that can't participate in spring sports."
It is times like these in which Aaron Page, multi-media manager for Pacific Baseball Ventures, is glad that sports are broadcast and archived online.
"Re-watching games as if they are live helps me keep the spirit of the game alive in my heart," Page, a Walla Walla High School grad and Eastern Washington University student, said. "It's sad to see almost all professional sports get pushed back, but the health and safety of the athletes and the public at large is far more important."
Brian Richard — who distinguished himself in the athletic arena for both DeSales and Walla Walla Community College in the early 1980s, and more recently as a basketball official — expressed sympathy for coaches and players.
"It's one of the most devastating things they've ever gone through," Richard said. "Sports are what draw us together. I'm not trying to minimize it (the coronavirus), but athletes play all of their lives and look forward to their senior year. I like to watch DeSales, Wa-Hi, and Whitman, but can't do that now."
Two locals who have recently relocated — Post Falls, Idaho native Donna Nelson and Alaska-bred Al Maddox — shared subdued feelings.
"The Kentucky Derby is not going to be on May 2?" Nelson asked. "That's sacrilege. NASCAR is gone, too, I think. It's horrible."
Maddox, whose first love is baseball and is an occasional basketball watcher, said, "It's brutal," but is optimistic that "we will get some baseball."
Cheryl Plucker, who has Touchet ties, said she is "going through withdrawal.
"I love to watch the NCAA men's and women's basketball championships," said Plucker, a Seattle Mariners fan who studied at the Sacred Heart School of Nursing and worked several jobs - including as a bookkeeper and dispatcher - before retirement. "I pray they have the Olympics when they are supposed to have them."
Carl Acker — a 36-year veteran of the teaching profession, 28 years in Colorado and eight in North Carolina — offered perspective.
"It is hard not having sports, but I have found that there is life without sports," the retired educator said. "A good book, great TV, and keeping up with family and friends."
"We love our sports teams and miss supporting them during this season."
Sentiments expressed this week by Dale and Mary Lynne Schroeder.
"Our biggest disappointment is for the athletes themselves," they said. "They work so hard to improve their skills in order to excel. We encourage them to keep it up, as this will pass. Kudos to all the coaching staffs as they continue to encourage the athletes.
"As for the general sports world — wow!" the Schroeders said. "It's been good to see how many professionals have stepped up to help others. And, it's fun to watch some of the historic replays."
Richard added, "A lot is unknown at this time. But we'll get through it. We always do."