I remember attending a couple of meetings back in late 1976 — or perhaps it was early 1977 — when the first Blue Mountain Sports Awards was in its planning stages.
I didn’t have a lot to do with the organizational aspects of the program back in its infancy. That was up to my boss, Union-Bulletin sports editor Jim Reding, and Walla Walla Booster Club head honchos Tom Baffney and Mike Cherry.
They established the ground rules.
But when it came to the selection process, that was a different matter. I found myself immersed in that task head to toe, and it remained that way throughout my eventual tenure as the U-B sports editor and for a few years after my retirement in 2010.
And it was a big job, too. Very likely the sports department’s most time-consuming effort of the calendar year.
But for me, it proved to be a labor of love.
The ultimate goal, of course, was to identify the best of the best: The region’s best male and female athletes of the year, the best team and the best coach.
But my mandate from Reding was crystal clear. “We want to be inclusive,” he told me.
So it was determined that any athlete who earned first-team all-conference honors in a team sport or advanced beyond entry-level competition in more individually oriented sports – wrestling, track and field, tennis, golf, swimming — should be considered.
Likewise, all teams and their coaches that qualified for the postseason would make the cut.
Candidates eligible for the four sports awards — the scholar-athlete award wasn’t added until 1984 — had to represent high schools or colleges from within the confines of the U-B circulation area.
Also, high-school freshmen through college seniors who attended those schools and achieved athletic success in outside avenues _ summer baseball and softball, sanctioned swimming, golf and tennis competitions — were also eligible.
In those early days, high schools under consideration were Wa-Hi, Mac-Hi, DeSales, Waitsburg, Dayton, Pomeroy, Touchet, Prescott and Weston-McEwen. Over the years, Burbank, Helix and and Nixyaawii were added as the U-B attempted to extend its circulation reach.
Burbank and Nixyaawii were eventually dropped from the ranks while Walla Walla Valley Academy and College Place have been added.
Initially, Whitman College and Walla Walla Community College were the only colleges to be considered.
Walla Walla College did not participate in varsity sports at the time and was therefore ineligible. But when the four-year College Place school — now Walla Walla University — changed course and introduced varsity athletic programs, it became eligible as well and has been ever since.
Since the sports awards were always held in late April or early May, right in the midst of the spring sports season, the Blue Mountain Sports Awards calendar year always began with spring sports of the previous year and concluded with the winter sports season of the current year.
I began the selection process by combing through every back issue of the U-B from the previous year, identifying athletes, teams and coaches who met the qualifying standards. If there were oversights — and there almost always were — it was my job to get on the phone, contact the schools and fill in the missing blanks.
The lists of nominees in each of the four categories were long, sometimes as many as 60 or 70 names in a single category.
The next step was to establish a panel of judges who would meet twice to cast ballots, the first time to narrow the large fields to a group of finalists in each category and the second time to determine the winner of each award.
Every full-time member of the U-B sports staff — usually there were three of us — as well as five or six part-timers had a vote. Also, athletic directors from every high school and college in the area were added to the panel as were a number of other sports-minded persons who volunteered as at-large judges.
The panel usually numbered 25-to-30 voters, and it was designed to be a cross section of the U-B circulation area.
During the first vote, the judges identified their top 10 choices in each category, awarding 10 points to their top choice, nine to their second and so on.
It then became my job to tally the points and determine the finalists — usually four in each category but sometimes five or even six if the point totals were close.
When the panelists gathered a second time, they voted for just one finalist in each category. And the finalists with the most votes were declared that year’s Blue Mountain Sports Awards winners.
Clearly, the wide diversity of schools in the U-B circulation area was a major challenge.
Whitman, for example, was a four-year college and WWCC a two-year program. And it could be argued that athletes who succeeded in a four-year setting might be superior to those at the two-year level.
Likewise, high schools in the region ranged from Wa-Hi, a member of Washington state’s largest enrollment classification, to Touchet and Prescott, two of the smallest schools in the state. And the other eligible high schools fell somewhere in between.
To that end, and to be fair to all, the judges were instructed to evaluate an athlete based upon his or her accomplishments within his or her personal levels of competition.
In other words, an athlete who attained all-conference honors in the Class 4A Big Nine Conference and an all-conference athlete in the Class B Blue Mountain Conference were to be weighted equally. The same for all-state honors.
The organizers did stipulate that athletes who excelled in more than one sport should be given greater consideration than a one-sport athlete.
According to the bylaws: “The award is not Male Football Player of the Year or Female Basketball Player of the year, rather it is Male Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year.”
I’ve fielded numerous calls over the years from readers who didn’t think it was fair to equally compare an all-conference athlete from Class 4A Wa-Hi or Oregon Class 3A Mac-Hi to, say, all-conference athletes from Class B DeSales or Dayton.
But if that was the criteria, it could just as easily be argued that an all-conference athlete from Wa-Hi shouldn’t be equally compared to an all-conference athlete from WWCC. And athletes from the community college shouldn’t measure up to those at Whitman or Walla Walla University.
However, since it wasn’t practical to break down the awards by classification — four-year colleges in one group, two-year colleges in another and high schools in as many as five different classifications — the selection process the organizers came up with makes perfect sense.
It’s a system that has worked for 43 years, with athletes, teams and coaches from literally every school under consideration taking home trophies.
Sadly, the 44th annual Blue Mountain Sports Awards, which was scheduled for May 5 at Baker Boyer Bank, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
To that extent, a full year of athletic accomplishments here in the Walla Walla Valley will go unrecognized.
And assuming everything returns to normal and the sports awards return in 2021, this year’s spring sports athletes lose out as well because their seasons have been scrapped because of the coronavirus.
What a bummer.