When the first Blue Mountain Sports Awards took place in the cafeteria at Walla Walla Community College in the spring of 1977, Max Seachris was honored as Coach of the Year.
Seachris had led the Prescott Tigers to the Class B 8-man state football championship the previous fall.
When the 43rd annual Blue Mountain Sports Awards were handed out last May at Baker Boyer Bank, Mark Grimm accepted the Coach of the Year trophy.
Grimm had led Prescott’s boys soccer team to the Class B state championship the previous fall.
That 1976 football title and the 2019 soccer crown are the only two high-school state championships in the history of the tiny farming community that is located 18 miles north of Walla Walla.
And if for some reason the decision to cancel next month’s 44th annual sports awards marks a permanent end to a program dedicated to honoring athletes, coaches and teams in Blue Mountain Country for more than four decades, the two Prescott awards will serve as fitting bookends.
Because over the years, the Blue Mountain Sports Awards has always been dedicated to honoring the most deserving athletes, coaches and teams based upon their achievements at their specific levels of competition.
Union-Bulletin sports editor Bret Rankin announced early this week that the sports awards were being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent shutdown of schools throughout the region and restrictions on public gatherings
Rankin noted that Baker Boyer Bank, where the awards ceremony has been held in recent years, was not available. And his ability to contact school athletic directors vital to the selection process was limited at best.
So the decision was made.
It was the right decision, and it was an easy one.
There’s no indication that the sports awards won’t be picked back up in 2021.
But there’s also no denying that interest in the Blue Mountain Sports Awards has declined over the years and that there have been discussions in the recent past regarding the viability of the event.
The Blue Mountain Sports Awards was the brainchild of then U-B sports editor Jim Reding and Tom Baffney and Mike Cherry, who represented the Walla Walla Booster Club.
The organizers wanted to honor male and female athletes from within the U-B’s circulation area as well as teams and coaches.
Eventually, an award for scholar-athlete was added in 1984.
“I think we took the idea from a similar event in another community, and we thought it would be a good idea to have something similar here in Walla Walla,” recalled Baffney, who still calls Walla Walla home.
Reding, who moved on to Seattle in 1978 and worked for both the Post-Intelligencer and the Seattle Times , died in 2004.
Cherry now lives in Park City, Utah.
“That first year was low key,” Baffney added. “We didn’t have any sponsors and we didn’t have any money.”
But somehow, however, they managed to get popular Washington State University men’s basketball coach George Raveling as the program’s main speaker.
“He came down from Pullman for no money,” Baffney said. “And that first year the awards were really well received in the community.”
U-B publisher Chuck Cochrane got on board the second year, Baffney noted, as well as a number businesses and service groups.
And the sports awards took off like a rocket.
“That second year we really expanded,” Baffney said. “Chuck got very supportive, we got a lot of advertising and we moved from the community college to the Elks Club.”
And Raveling, as it turned out, proved to be the first in an impressive line of guest speakers.
Joe Paterno, the legendary Penn State football coach, came to Walla Walla in 1978.
Jesse Owens, who won four track and field Olympic Gold Medals in the 1936 Games in Berlin, headlined the 1979 event.
And NBA Hall of Fame center Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics was the speaker in 1980.
“We had to come up with some big bucks to get those caliber of speakers,” Baffney recalled. “The booster club didn’t have any money to speak of, but the U-B stepped up and so did Baker Boyer Bank.”
By then, event organizers were also bringing in secondary celebrities, most often Seattle Seahawks players. And the players would put on clinics for local youths.
Steve Raible, a wide receiver who remains the Seahawks’ radio play-by-play voice to this day, came in 1979.
Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent, linebacker Michael Jackson, who was from Pasco, and running back Dan Doornink, out of Wapato, represented the Seahawks in 1980.
And in 1981, Seahawks wideout Sam McCullum was the main speaker and was accompanied by teammates Jackson, defensive end Bill Gregory and popular kicker Efren Herrera.
The sports awards continued to run at high speed throughout the 1980s with guest speakers the likes of WSU football coach Jim Walden, University of Washington men’s basketball coach Marv Harshman, UW football coach Don James and Seahawks great Reggie McKenzie finding their way to Walla Walla.
Another good get for event organizers was distance runner Frank Shorter, who won the Olympic Games Gold Medal in the marathon in Munich, Germany, in 1972 and the Silver Medal four years later in Montreal. Shorter headlined the 1986 sports awards.
Yet another speaker with impressive credentials was Major General Robert D. Beckel, a Walla Walla native who graduated from Wa-Hi in 1955 and was a star basketball player for the Blue Devils. He went on to earn All-America basketball honors at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
During his military career, Beckel was a member of the Air Force Thunderbirds, served in Vietnam and in 1981 rose to the position of Commandant of Cadets at the Air Force Academy.
Beckel came home to serve as the sports awards speaker in 1983 and again in 1991. It was during his second engagement that the awards ceremony made a noticeable shift.
Baker Boyer Bank replaced the booster club as a co-sponsor along with the U-B.
And the event adopted a new name, Blue Mountain Youth Recognition Evening, and added four non-athletic awards — male scholar of the year, female scholar of the year, teacher of the year and project of the year — to the five awards designated for athletic achievements.
It was about that same time that organizers discovered that big-name athletes and coaches were pricing themselves out of the event’s budget. So they occasionally turned to homegrown talents who were willing to give back to their community.
*Cougars basketball great Jeanne Eggart, a 1978 Wa-Hi grad and the recipient of the first two Blue Mountain Female Athlete of the Year awards fueled by her stellar Blue Devil career, headlined the 1992 event.
*Jerry Graybeal, a 1974 Blue Devil graduate, was the guest speaker in 1998. Graybeal was the head football coach at Weber State at the time.
*Mike Murr, a 1969 Wa-Hi grad and all-around great athlete, was a football star at Harvard and an all-Ivy League defensive back. He was the speaker in 1999.
*Peter Sirmon, Wa-Hi Class of 1995, was the speaker in 2000, shortly after completing the first of his seven seasons as a linebacker for the NFL Tennessee Titans.
*And Dave Mastin, who led Wa-Hi to the state finals in basketball in 1983 and was a four-time all-Northwest Conference selection at Whitman College, was the Blue Mountain Sports Awards final guest speaker in 2006. The event would go forward from that point on with a simple awards ceremony.
Until this year, that is, due to the deadly virus that has disrupted people’s lives the world over.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Blue Mountain Sports Awards.
It’s for sure it will never again be what it was in its vintage years in the 1970s and '80s.
But the most important aspect of the awards has always been the athletes, teams and coaches who have been the recipients of well-deserved recognition for the time they have devoted to their games.
They’ve all been cheated this year by coronavirus.
Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again.