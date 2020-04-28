Former DeSales High School football coach Mike Spiess’s involvement with the program touched four decades — from 1986-2018.
During that time, he was hired by ex-DeSales boss Dave Curtis to be the middle school coach in 1986 and shared varsity-level duties with Kim Cox between 2000 and 2005.
The 1980 DHS graduate was head varsity coach for 15 of his final 18 seasons in Irish Nation.
The crowning achievement of the 30-plus year adventure occurred in 2007 when Spiess led DeSales to an unblemished 13-0 record and a Class B-11 state championship.
But the road to the promised land proved to be a challenging one to negotiate.
Spiess was the only varsity coach that remained after the 2005 campaign.
Thus 2006 proved to be a “season of transition,” Spiess said.
“I contacted all former staff, several local guys, alumni, former players living locally, and other guys I knew, but no one was interested,” Spiess said.
Spiess’s coaching staff began to take shape in the spring after supervising a middle school baseball game.
“I thanked the umpires after the game,” Spiess said. “One of them was a man I did not recognize. His name was Mike Holden — who had recently moved to the area from Wyoming. He said, ‘Are you the football coach at DeSales?’ He expressed interest and turned in a resume.”
Roland Shanks, a semi-retired minister originally from Sacramento, Calif., called Spiess later in the spring to express his interest in joining the Irish program.
“He had extensive high school coaching experience ranging from the highest classifications in Sacramento to back east, and won a state B-8 championship at Wishkah Valley,” Spiess said.
With a coaching staff set, “we established roles,” Spiess said. Shanks was defense coordinator, Holden coached the defensive backs and wide receivers, and Spiess ran the offense and special teams.
“Holden and Shanks loved working with our kids and our kids liked them, which was very important to me,” Spiess said.
DeSales went 6-4 in 2006. Wins over traditional Oregon Class 2A power Heppner, and league foes Pomeroy and Dayton — the latter of which came in a winner-to-the-postseason, loser-out scenario — highlighted the above-.500 season, Spiess said.
The 2007 offseason was spiced with countless hours of film study, time on campus with college programs, and athletes committing to working hard in the weight room, Spiess said.
“Our current juniors began to develop into next year’s senior leaders,” Spiess said. “We participated in a summer team camp at Whitworth and competed with everyone, including Hanford and Shadle Park.
“Holden, Shanks, and I were very excited about the upcoming season,” Spiess said.
Kelly Snell was added to the coaching staff before the season “to provide better small group and one-on- one instruction for our players,” Spiess said.
Another offseason priority was to build “a challenging preseason schedule,” Spiess said.
“I had learned from Kim Cox that to compete at a high level, you must play the best teams you can find,” Spiess said. “In small school football it can be challenging to find tough, nonleague opponents and at the same time not put your team in a situation where they are outmatched by a much bigger school.”
The Irish posted non-conference wins over LaSalle, Baker City and Heppner on the path to the state title. A team identity began to emerge during the Baker City contest, a game DeSales trailed at halftime, Spiess said.
“Kevin Baffney and our traditional passing game was struggling,” Spiess said. “Our O-line meeting at halftime was passionate.
“We were more balanced in the second half on offense, and the defense shut them down,” Spiess said. “We took the lead, then controlled the second half with our defense and running game. They could not stop our run game with our physical offensive line and hard running by Bryce Hayunga. Kevin called most of the second-half offense with audibles.”
The Irish “got better every week during league (play),” Spiess said. Their biggest triumph came against defending state champion Asotin.
“Senior Cory Gall (an All-State lineman) forced an early fumble,” Spiess said. “We scored right away. The rout was on. The excitement, energy level, and physicality were memorable. We were dominant.”
DeSales was a confident squad heading into the playoffs, especially the seniors, Spiess said.
“I was blessed to have Kim Cox as a mentor regarding playoff preparation,” Spiess said. “Our film sessions as coaches were very detailed, and I received excellent additional coaching input from former players, coaches and alumni — Pat Graham, Brian Hamada, and Mike Levens.
The Irish overwhelmed Liberty Bell, 41-7, in the opening round of the playoffs and romped past Reardan, 26-7 in the quarterfinals.
“We had a tradition of tough matchups with Reardan in the playoffs, including losing to them in the championship game twice,” Spiess said.
“Kevin Baffney and Marcus Fazzari connected on a slant and go route early in the second half and the defense and running game did the rest.”
“We were all standing around coach Spiess (afterward) and everyone had a smile but (Baffney),” Shanks said. “I looked at him and said, ‘Hey, we won. You should be happy.’ He looked down at me and said, ‘We aren’t done coach.’ I knew the championship was ours.”
If there was one game that defined the season, according to Spiess, it was the semifinal matchup with Life Christian Academy.
“They had beaten Adna, who was undefeated and expected to be state champs,” Spiess said. “Holden, Shanks, and I had traveled to Tacoma to scout their quarterfinal win and we were impressed.
“Shanks and Holden worked closely with Brian Hamada and Mike Levens to develop a game plan versus their pass and run game,” Spiess said. “The kids were very excited, but focused.”
The planning and excitement carried over to the field. DeSales rolled to a 28-7 conquest.
“I remember my mom giving me a scouting report from her online research,” Spiess said. “She was spot on, with a roster of the LC team and stars next to their key players.
“We dominated the game from start to finish,” Spiess said. “We locked our best defensive back — junior Marcus Spiess — on their best wide receiver. Their quarterback panicked, threw the other way, and junior Richie Westphal had two picks.”
Another memory from the game, Spiess said, was a touchdown reception registered by tight end Nick Hazeltine.
“Nick had been selfless the previous years and played as an undersized offensive tackle,” Spiess said. “It was great to see him shine in a big game like that.”
“Our depth allowed us to rotate players at all positions,” Hazeltine said. “Keeping guys fresh allowed us to excel in the second half.”
Then it was on to the championship game against a Toutle Lake program that went winless the year before. Baffney had a hand in three touchdowns and kicked a field goal in a 30-0 Irish win.
“Our team was all about defense,” Baffney said. “But our offense couldn’t be stopped. If our pass game wasn’t working, we would run all night, and vice versa.”
“We were so focused, especially the seniors,” Spiess said. “It was awesome to see alumni and supporters from all over at the game.
“On our first drive, Marcus Fazzari caught a short pass and ran over several players on a big gain,” Spiess said. “The physical tone was set.”
“The team had desire, determination, and commitment to win a state championship,” Holden said. “Their work ethic during the season was the best I’ve seen in a long time.”
Spiess remembered having the opportunity to give each senior — Kevin Baffney, John Clendaniel, Marcus Fazzari, Cory Gall, Mike Gibbs, James Graves, Nick Hazeltine, and Ryan Moberg — their own curtain call late in the fourth quarter.
“It was very important because they stayed the course throughout the coaching transition,” Spiess said. “They welcomed our new coaches to the Walla Walla Catholic Schools family.”
Spiess also paid tribute to his underclassmen — juniors Kramer Blanc, Matthew Duncan, Bryce Hayunga, Derek Kerwin, Tim Richard, Jack Roundtree, Marcus Spiess, and Richie Westphal, and sophmores Lane Pearson, Pat Richard, and Tyler Wahl.
“It was heartwarming to see the pure joy on the players’ faces,” Spiess said. “The best part for me was when my son Marcus hugged me. In all the excitement of the day and the intensity of the whole season, it was great to be able to experience that hug as a player-coach moment, but more importantly as a father-son moment.”