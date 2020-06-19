In putting together a recent column that focused on the first game in Seattle Seahawks history, I was struck by the many connections between that game and Walla Walla.
For starters, there’s Jack Patera, Seattle’s first head coach. Patera and general manager John Thompson were hired to guide the team soon after the Nordstrom Family was awarded an NFL franchise in 1974.
Patera was a native North Dakotan who had grown up in Portland, was a star lineman at the University of Oregon and played six seasons as an NFL middle linebacker.
Prior to arriving in Seattle, Patera served as a defensive line coach for three NFL teams. He developed the Fearsome Foursome during five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and coached the Minnesota Vikings’ Purple People Eaters to three Super Bowl appearances.
Patera also happened to be personal friends with Ron Coleman, who during those years came from Seattle to Walla Walla as the head professional at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Patera was an avid golfer, and twice Coleman enticed him to visit Walla Walla during the summer months and take part in golf exhibition at Vets.
For the record, Patera brought along NBA legend Bill Russell, who also lived in the Seattle area.
It was quite a show for Walla Walla’s sporting populace, and I got to cover both of those events.
Ron Howard was the Seahawks starting tight end during their first three seasons. As a football, basketball and track and field standout for the Pasco High Bulldogs, Howard had plenty of local exposure as he competed often against Wa-Hi’s Blue Devils during his prep career.
A high-school all-American in basketball, Howard gave up football and track to accept a basketball scholarship at Seattle University where he was a two-year starter. He averaged 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.
Although Howard never played a down of college football, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1974. And they developed him into a tight end.
Wisely, the Seahawks scooped him up during the expansion draft in 1976. And Howard’s 37 receptions that season was a team record for a tight end that lasted 26 years.
On the other side of the field that September Sunday in Seattle was a running back by the name of Terry Metcalf. A native of Seattle, Metcalf was drafted by the Cardinals out of Long Beach State in 1973 and played five seasons in St. Louis.
But before his two collegiate seasons in California, Metcalf had terrorized opposing defense as an all-purpose back for Everett Community College.
One of those defenses belonged to Walla Walla CC, and local fans saw Metcalf in action at Borleske Stadium one Saturday night in 1970.
“All I can remember is that he played at another level,” recalled Mike Monahan, who was coaching the Warriors offense at that time. “I can still see him running out of punt formation, and he was a cut above.”
During his six seasons in the NFL, Metcalf rushed for 3,489 yards and caught 245 passes for 2,457 yards. He also garnered 3,087 yards returning kickoffs and another 936 as a punt returner.
Metcalf scored 36 touchdowns overall, and in 1975 set an NFL record for combined yards in a 14-gane season with 2,457.
That same year he became the first player in NFL history to average at least 30 yards per kickoff return and 10 yards per punt return in the same season.
Yes, Metcalf was a cut above. Even in the NFL.
And finally, there’s Don Coryell, the Cardinals’ head coach in 1976.
Yet another Seattle native and former University of Washington defensive back, Coryell worked his way up the coaching ranks from assistant coach at UW to high-school coach in Hawaii to head coach at Wenatchee Valley College.
He spent a year coaching a military team at Fort Ord, Calif., and three years at Whittier College where the Poets won three consecutive conference championships.
Coryell finally made the big time as offensive coordinator for head coach John McKay’s University of Southern Cal Trojans in 1960.
It was that year at USC that Coryell introduced college football to the I-formation that would be USC’s signature offense for decades.
Coryell became San Diego State’s head coach in 1961 and led the Aztecs to a 104-19-2 record — including three undefeated seasons — before jumping to the NFL in 1973 as the Cardinals’ head coach.
It was at San Diego State, however, where Coryell switched from power football to the passing game.
And it was with the Cardinals for five seasons and the San Diego Chargers for nine that “Air Coryell” became known as one of the most prolific passing offenses in NFL history.
Here’s the Walla Walla connection.
Ken Coryell, the eldest of Don’s three older brothers, also grew up in Seattle.
But Ken and his wife Madeline — a Walla Walla native — settled here and Ken went to work for the Corps of Engineers.
Their daughter Claire married Larry Siegel, another Walla Walla native, and the Siegels have likewise made Walla Walla home.
Years ago, when I was still bowling in the Knights of Columbus League at Bowlaway Lanes, I met Ken. It wasn’t hard to discern the ruddy Coryell connection, and on the nights we bowled against each other I peppered Ken with questions and he regaled me with stories of his little brother’s coaching exploits.
Connections.
They’re always there.
You just have to look.