Watching televised replays of sporting events has proved to be one way to fill the void of live-action games that have been plunged into a deep freeze for a good two months because of the coronavirus.
I’m guilty as charged.
But I’ve noticed in my channel surfing quest for canned sports entertainment that by and large most of the networks are sticking to more recently televised games.
Reasonable, I suppose, considering that TV audiences tend to be younger and are thus more likely attracted to athletes and teams of recent vintage.
But I also suspect that television execs are keenly aware that those grainy black-and-white images and antiquated graphics that folks of my generation grew up with don’t play all that well on 60-inch high-definition TV screens.
So it has been my experience that the chances of finding replays of events from the 1950s – or even the 1960s and ‘70s – are are to be found somewhere between slim and none.
But as I was tooling around town in my car the other day – windows rolled up, social distancing observed – I discovered a unique way to relive some of those golden moments of my youth on SiriusXM satellite radio.
As it turned out, I was locked on to the Major League Baseball Network which was broadcasting a daily feature called “Classic Voices, Classic Games.” And on this particular afternoon, the network was replaying Game 7 of the 1955 World Series between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Yankees.
Boy, did that take me back in time.
I was 11 years old in 1955, and it was the first year that I really started paying attention to the Fall Classic. And it turned out to be one for the ages.
For starters, it marked the fifth time in nine years that the two New York-based teams met in the World Series. And the Yankees – those “Damned Yankees” – had won the previous four.
And with the Series tied at three games apiece and Game 7 slated at Yankee Stadium, it looked like the Bronx Bombers were poised to win again.
But Johnny Podres, a 23-year-old left-handed pitcher, and Sandy Amaros, a 25-year-old reserve outfielder, saved the day and the Bums of Brooklyn celebrated their first and only World Series championship. Two years later, the franchise would relocate in Los Angeles.
Podres pitched a five-hit shutout and the Dodgers won the deciding seventh game, 2-0. Podres, who also pitched Brooklyn to an 8-3 victory in Game 3 after the Yankees had won the first two games, was named the World Series Most Valuable Player.
But had it not been for Amaros, none of it might ever have happened.
The Cuban-born Amaros didn’t enter Game 7 until the sixth inning when he replaced Don Zimmer in a defensive move by manager Walt Alston. Junior Gilliam switched from left field to second base in place of Zimmer, and Amaros took over for Gilliam in left field.
It proved to be one of the most fortuitous moves in World Series history.
Trailing 2-0 – the Dodgers had scored in the fourth on Gil Hodges’ RBI single and again in the sixth on a Hodges sacrifice fly – Billy Martin walked to open the Yankees’ sixth inning. Gil McDouglad followed with a single and the Yanks had the tying runs on base with nobody out.
And clutch-hitting Yogi Berra was at the plate.
Berra, a left-handed batter and a prolific bad-ball hitter, drove a Podres delivery that was well off the plate deep down the left-field line for what looked to be a sure double that could possibly tie the game at two apiece.
But Amaros, a lefty as well, came out of nowhere, speared the ball in his gloved right hand and avoided crashing into the fence near the left-field foul pole. He whirled and fired the ball to shortstop Pee Wee Reese, whose relay throw to first baseman Hodges was in time to double up McDougald before he could retrace his steps to the first-base bag.
Hank Bauer grounded out to end the inning and the Yankees’ best scoring opportunity against Podres went by the boards. And Amaros’ catch became a part of World Series lore.
And with radio voices Bob Neal and Al Helfer describing the action, I was able to listen to it all, including that historic play, almost as if it was happening in real time. Pretty cool.
Aside from the drama that unfolded that early October afternoon in the Bronx, I was struck by what didn’t happen.
Mickey Mantle and Jackie Robinson, future Hall of Famers and the most recognizable names on their respective rosters, were non-factors in the game.
Mantle, the Yankees’ 23-year-old center field phenom, played in just three games in the Series because of a hamstring injury and was limited to a pinch-hit appearance in Game 7. The Mick, who had homered off of Podres in Game 3, popped out to Reese in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The 36-year-old Robinson, who in 1947 had broken baseball’s color barrier, was in the twilight of his career in 1955 and was coming off a mediocre season. He was hitting just .182 in the Series and had made two errors in Game 6, so Alston benched him in place of Don Houk.
One report suggested Robinson had been dealing with an Achilles injury much of the season and that’s why he was held out of the game. Another said he had a bad knee.
Never mind that Robinson had tripled and then stole home off of Yankees southpaw Whitey Ford in Game 1 of the Series.
Adding to the mystery, there were rumors that Robinson and Alston had feuded during the regular season. Did that have anything to do with the manager’s decision?
It’s a question that will never be answered because sports writers of the day never asked it.
My oh my how things have changed.