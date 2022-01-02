When I think of Crater Lake, I think of bear.
In more innocent times, when I was 10, I spent a week at summer camp where my mom was a cook.
On the way home we took the “long way” and camped in the station wagon at one of the 30 overlooks of Oregon’s only national park.
During the night, we were awakened when a bear raided a nearby garbage can.
Five decades later, bear cafes and informal camping are no longer in vogue.
But Crater Lake, one of the seven wonders of Oregon, still holds appeal.
As a bicycling enthusiast, the rim road captures my imagination. It’s just 33 miles around and can take less than four hours to circumnavigate, well within the wheelhouse of a recreational bicyclist.
I recruit friend Bill and plan a trip. I’m thinking we will ride along the rim, in a circle, on flat roads, kind of like a NASCAR oval but with chipmunks.
We camp at Mazama Village, southwest of and downhill from the lake, where there is a restaurant and a store for last-minute provisions, and set out in a counterclockwise direction.
Several things get my attention.
First, the elevation. Most of the road is about 7,000 feet above sea level.
Second, there are no shoulders and the road, having taken a beating from snow, ice and plow blades, has some rough patches.
Third, the rim road is far from flat. During the ride, we gain about 4,200 feet in elevation.
Still, bicycling is a fine way to experience the lake.
We stop frequently at the 30 overlooks and pullouts to admire the lake that is the crown jewel of the nation’s fifth oldest national park, formed in 1902.
At each pullout, we see the lake from a new perspective.
Looking inward, for example, we see fine views of Phantom Ship, a tiny island sailing the deep blue waters along the southwest edge of the lake.
Looking outward, we see stretches of evergreen forest and volcanic peaks stretching north and south in the Cascade range.
It’s a gawker’s paradise.
Traffic is light, away from park headquarters and Rim Village on the west end, as we continually take long ascents and grand descents.
We wear helmets and bright, highly visible clothing.
Drivers go slow and are courteous.
Eventually, we reach Cloud Cap Overlook, the highest point on the rim road, where snowbanks left over from the previous winter’s 43 feet of snow, tower.
From there, as usually happens on our bike trips, Bill and I go at our own pace and enjoy solo adventures.
Soon, I am far ahead of Bill.
After a few more steep grades and quick descents, I pull off at The Watchman, a peak of 8,013 feet on the northwest side of the lake.
A sometimes snow-choked, well-traveled trail of just short of one mile takes me to the top, where a view down caldera walls puts Wizard Island on center stage.
The deep blue lake formed when Mount Mazama imploded.
Then the caldera filled with water to a depth of 1,943 feet, making it America’s deepest lake — and one of the deepest in the world.
Standing here, I get a sense for the stillness of the grand scene and for how large Mount Mazama must have been as Oregon’s tallest mountain and one of the tallest in the Cascade range.
I jump back on the bike. Soon I reach Rim Village and park headquarters and then take switchbacks down to Mazama Village.
The route was chosen by Bicycling Magazine as one of the best bicycle rides in America.
I can see why.
The climbs are at times bearish, the descents exhilarating.
The season is short — July through September — and reservations for camping must be made early.
There is much to see.
These days, though, the garbage cans are bear proof and the bears have moved to more profitable feeding grounds.
