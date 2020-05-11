I’m like any other sports fanatic from Fargo to Fort Worth, from Kennewick to Key West.
I’m starving.
We should be into the second month of the Major League Baseball season right now. Right?
The NBA and NHL playoffs should be rolling full speed ahead.
And so many other sports — golf, tennis, auto racing and horse racing among them — should be cooking as well.
But because of this pandemic — COVID-19, coronavirus, whatever you want to call it — sports all across the country are in total shutdown. They have been since mid-March, and there’ still no telling when the games will return.
Stadiums and arenas are shuttered, and sports fans are ravenous.
Because of the absence of live entertainment, many fans — myself included — are filling the void by dipping into the past. Sports networks all over the spectrum of cable and satellite television are filling airtime by replaying games from days gone by.
It’s not a totally satisfying experience. But any port in a storm seems to be the mantra for many of us.
My initial dive into yesteryear came a couple of weeks ago when I came upon a replay of the 2012 Olympic Gold Medal men’s basketball game from London. The game featured the United States vs. Spain in a rematch of the 2008 Gold Medal game in Bejing, won by the Americans 118-107.
Now I’m no authority on the Olympics. I can promise you I’ll never win a trivia contest when it comes to the subject. But I was pretty sure the Americans won the Gold Medal in 2012.
With an NBA All-Star roster that featured LeBron James, Carmel Anthony, Kevin Durant, Kevin Love and Kobe Bryant, to name just a few, it didn’t seem possible that the U.S. could lose.
But as the game unfolded, I began to doubt myself. Even though the U.S. team had prevailed in its previous games in London by an average winning margin of 32 points, Spain was having none of it.
Led by 7-foot Pau Gasol and his 6-11 brother Marc, a pair of post players, and sharpshooting guard Juan Carlos Navarro — NBA players in their own right — Spain pushed the U.S. to the limit. The Spaniards trailed by just a point, 59-58, at halftime, rallied to lead 71-70 midway in the third quarter and went into the fourth down just a point again, 83-82.
I’ve got to admit my palms were getting sweaty down the stretch.
But behind Durant’s 30-point game, Love’s nine rebounds and a clutch 3-pointer by James late in the game, the Americans pulled out a 107-100 victory. It was the second-closest men’s Gold Medal game in Olympic history, topped only by Russia’s controversial one-point victory over the U.S. in 1972.
And as I watched, I was struck by a couple of things.
While the Americans depended almost solely on individual play on the offensive end of the floor — one-on-one drives to the basket or 3-point launches — Spain relied on sharp passing that often led to uncontested layins. In essence, it was a striking difference between freelancing NBA basketball and the more disciplined game Europeans are known for.
And in this case, it kept the taller but less-talented Spaniards in the game.
It was also bittersweet watching Kobe Bryant glide up and down the court in his inimitable way.
As gifted as he was on the basketball court, I was never a Kobe Bryant fan during his playing days with the Los Angeles Lakers. In particular I was offended by his penchant for jumping into defending players on 3-point shots and coercing the refs into awarding him three free throws rather than calling what to me was an obvious offensive foul.
However, that’s on the NBA and its penchant for protecting its star players.
Bryant was a fierce competitor and he was just taking advantage of the NBA’s malfeasance.
But there was a sadness, too, in watching Bryant play in this game from 2012 and thinking of his untimely death in a fogbound helicopter crash in late January at the age of 41. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others also perished.
I guess reliving that tragic day is one of the risks you take when you dig up the past.