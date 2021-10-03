September 2021 is all but gone, faded into history. It has been the last month of a long very hot drought filled summer.
With dust and smoke hanging in the valley for 10 weeks in the last three months.
The rain this last evening brought with it cooler air temps and cleaner air to breath.
The natural world around Walla Walla County has been unduly stressed over the course of these last ten weeks due to a difficult drought and ongoing heat filled days and very warm nights.
The frequent fires, dust storms and general lack of moisture has dried up streams, ponds and springs that wildlife has traditionally depended on in its effort to survive in this arid region.
Nature at last got a respite from the drought and heat as cooler air and some rain arrived.
September also brought with it a localized spread of a hemorrhagic fever carried by a small biting fly that sickens and kills white-tailed deer which are not native to this region.
A minimum of six white-tails died just around Bennington Lake alone. These carcasses attracted turkey vultures, which are uncommon here in the Walla Walla Valley and usually only seen during migratory periods.
The native mule deer appear unaffected by the fever known as Blue Tongue.
On Sept. 26, a visiting birder from Indiana stopped and scoped out the Two Rivers HMU to see what birds were in the area.
What he located was unbelievable and totally unexpected in Walla Walla County.
There, passing back and forth through his spotting scope view, was a very small gull that he, at first, thought to be a black-legged kittiwake, which is normally confined to the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Then, he saw that this very small gull was in the company of two other small gulls that he correctly identified as Bonaparte’s gulls.
This is when Lars Hovde realized that this very small gull was not a kittiwake, but a sub-adult little gull (Larus minutus), a bird so rare that this was the first record of the species in all eastern Washington.
This 10.1-inch-long gull only breeds now along the southern shoreline in two sites on Hudson’s/James Bay in eastern Canada.
This species’ numbers are in decline as it once nested in small numbers on Lake Ontario, but no longer.
Lars located this very rare bird at about 11 a.m.
We learned of this amazing discovery at about 1:50 p.m. that same day while birding Hood Park.
Off we went to look for this life bird.
Upon arriving at the quarry pond, we joined several others who were also searching for this gem of a gull.
Soon, it was spotted way to the west along the far shore of the bay.
Due to its small size, it could only be seen through a spotting scope.
After an hour or so, Bill LaFramboise decided to return home in Richland and get his kayak.
About an hour later, Bill launched his kayak and, with his big lens and camera, paddled out to where this little gull was feeding a good quarter-mile out from our viewing site along the eastern shore of the bay.
Bill was able to get photos of this bird, plus a similar plummaged sub-adult black tern.
The morning of Sept. 27, many birders gathered at the site along the bay. Folks came from all over Washington, Oregon and Nevada.
This very rare gull has graced this county with its presence and caused wonder about just how it located this shallow bay off the Columbia River in western Walla Walla County.
So, this arid county has attracted some very rare birds over the years. Rare bird means that these birds have traveled outside of their regular distribution on this continent.
Treasures are where you find them, and this wonderful little gull brought joy and excitement to many folks that came to see it.
Remember, life is good!
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.