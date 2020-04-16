Jeff Reinland seemed to have it made as a high school basketball coach.
The former Pomeroy, Walla Walla Community College and Eastern Washington star enjoyed four successful years at Cascade of Leavenworth and an equal amount of prosperous times at Kelso — including a 20-plus win campaign in his final year at the southwest Washington school.
But little did he know that a collegiate opportunity was waiting in the wings.
“I got the jobs and turned them around,” Reinland said of his high school gigs. “I worked with some good people at both stops.
“I wanted to coach at Walla Walla or Eastern Washington,” Reinland said. “I did not have a lot of interest at coaching other places.”
His chance to return to Walla Walla began to take shape when former Warrior coach Steve Irons departed for the College of Southern Idaho in the spring of 1993.
Reinland — strengthened by support from the likes of ex-WWCC coaches Don Parker and Art Wilmore, and former NCAA Division I coach Stew Morrill — was offered the job after a second interview with Walla Walla brass — one that unfolded in a Portland restaurant.
“He tipped me off,” Reinland said of Irons. “He was helpful with the transition. He helps to this day. Our friendship has lasted the 28 years I’ve been here.”
“It was an interesting process.”
Reinland said he put a lot of pressure on himself in his first days on the job. He said he spent a couple of days celebrating, then wondered if he should ask for his old job back.
“It was a huge responsibility,” Reinland said. “I wanted to do a good job for our college and uphold the tradition. I felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders.”
Among the players that helped fashion the Warrior roster were ex-Walla Walla High School standout Kenin Michelson, current Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd, Ephrata guard Travis King, and returning guard Spook Victor out of Garfield-Palouse.
“Spook was probably the best player I’ve ever coached,” Reinland said. “He was a great overall player.”
The team also featured a pair of WWCC football stars and potential impact players — Antwan Miller and Dorian Boose.
Walla Walla started the season slowly. The early struggles included a loss to the Central Washington junior varsity, a blowout at the hands of Lower Columbia, and a two-and-out showing at the Mt. Hood Cage Classic.
“Spook had to carry the team, but he was not that kind of player,” Reinland said. “We had to turn him into that kind of player.”
The Warriors began to find their groove once league play began, according to Reinland.
“We picked it up,” Reinland said. “Once Antwan and Dorian started playing better, it turned our team around.”
WWCC punched its ticket to the then-NWAACC tournament with a postseason victory over Columbia Basin.
“Spook had a great game and Tommy did a great job on their big post player,” Reinland said. “It was a great feeling knowing we were going to the tournament.”
The Warriors had the seemingly unenviable task of having to play top-ranked Lower Columbia in the tourney’s opening round. But the underdogs managed to muscle their way to an 85-80 triumph.
“That game will always be a highlight for me,” Reinland said. “Spook, Travis, and Tommy played well. Travis hit a huge 3 and Dorian blocked” a transition attempt.
Reinland took time to thank three former administrators — President Steve Van Ausdle, Dean of Students Kathy Small, and Athletic Director Mike Levens — for entrusting him with the reins of the program, and past assistant coaches including Mike Michels.
“They were instrumental in bringing me here,” Reinland said of the administrators. “I hope they don’t regret it.”
Though the 1993-94 season did not end with a conference title, Reinland looks back on it gleefully.
“We had a bunch of guys trying to figure out how to win,” Reinland said. “The guys were coachable and meshed together.
“They believed in one another. I was proud of the kids and coaches.”