With the world on edge as Russia invades Ukraine, I go to the Hanford Reach National Monument.
What better place to seek peace than across the Columbia River from plutonium reactors from World War II and the Cold War? They’re being dismantled, and I need a break from breaking news.
Turns out the monument, at least on a Friday, offers much to restore peace of mind in these unnerving times.
One of the coolest things is the dunes. Why drive to the Oregon coast to play in the sand? The monument offers the same chance closer to home.
The White Bluffs North Trail follows the river upstream.
A Canada goose greeting party meets me at the trailhead.
When I approach on foot, the geese noisily head for the river — and leave behind enough land mines to alarm the United Nations.
By the top of the first hill, though, evidence of geese is gone, and I am left with a cliff-hugging trail and fine views.
I have the place to myself. With a deep sense of solitude, I look over the lurid blue water of the river and pale sky.
The trail at first is clay, but then turns to sand, smooth underfoot.
To the side I see the occasional granite erratic — mostly lunchbox size — remnants of the Missoula floods?
They seem as out of place as a meat eater at a vegetarians convention.
The hills are turning green.
Soon flox, balsamroot and lupine blooms will enliven the trailside in a spring fashion show.
The wind is down, thankfully. If you go, check the forecast so you won’t be sand-blasted.
The trail offers bird’s-eye views as it follows dramatic cliffs, reaching a higher dune about two miles into the hike. There the arid trail unceremoniously ends.
Walk another mile and a half, “bushwhacking” minus bushes, and you’ll come to a second, smaller dune, known to most monument hikers as “that dune way over there.”
I end my hike just beyond the first dune. I eat a sandwich, enjoying this oasis in the barren dessert.
All is quiet in this secluded niche.
I drink some water and watch the only free-flowing stretch of the Columbia River, outside of tidal waters, in the United States.
Flotillas of ducks and geese ply the river, and a lone boater motors by.
In the middle of the stream is an island where deer give birth to fawns free from predators.
I see no deer, no beaver, no otters, no porcupine, no Townsend’s ground squirrel, no glow-in-the-dark coyotes.
I see no great blue heron, bald eagles, egrets and white pelicans. I see no snow geese, red-winged and yellow-headed blackbirds. As usual, when I visit, the sanctuary’s wildlife has received the memo to hide.
Beyond the dune, I hear the distinctive croaks of sandhill cranes on their way to breeding grounds in south-central Alaska.
It’s a monumental trek, using Hanford Reach for rest and refueling.
The upside down U shaped national monument is for all intents north of the nuclear reservation. To reach the trailhead by road is an adventure.
The most efficient way — and with gas prices soaring who doesn’t want that? — takes some nimble Google mapping.
I won’t bore you with details of the two-hour drive. You’ll go through enough farm country to become an expert on crops.
It’s worth the money.
And the time.
Protected since 2000, the 57,000-acre monument offers no visitor facilities. No signs warn you back from cliffs.
It is just you and nature and the plutonium reactor remnants of the Cold War across the river.
From a distance, the first dune looks huge.
When the trail ends and I begin climbing, two steps up for one sliding back, I reach the top sooner than expected.
The view is an eye stretcher. I gaze at the shimmering white bluffs along the river to the west. Chocolate hills form a stunning backdrop.
On the way back, I meet two other parties. One party includes a big red dog gamboling around the shrub-steppe.
Otherwise, the only animal life is insects, testing their wings and annoyance skills.
I am glad my visit is at the start of meteorological spring (March-May), with temperatures in the low 50s, ideal for a brisk hike in this tucked away treasure.
I imagine what it would be like on the 100-plus degree days of summer for me and that hot dog.
